I am getting to spend more time with my family: Ankur Bhatia

The actor is currently quarantining in New York with his wife and kid and says that they are the happiest seeing him around.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 12:46 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Actor Ankur Bhatia will be next seen in web series Aarya.

Actor Ankur Bhatia, who will be next seen in web-series Aarya that also marks the comeback of Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh is all excited about his upcoming series. The actor is currently quarantining in New York with his wife and kid and says that they are the happiest seeing him around. “ I was mostly travelling between Mumbai and New York because of my acting, but ever since the lockdown began, I am with my family here.”

Ankur is however also concerned about his father, who lives in Bhopal. “ When I was in India, I was regularly visiting him, but right now I am always worried for him because he is in Bhopal and I can only check on his health through phone calls.”

The 40-year-old has also been remotely dubbing for his films and reading scripts. “Thankfully some of my pending work are being done remotely these days and I have also been reading scripts online.”

Ankur has been keeping a track of all the things happening in India from New York and what upsets him the most is seeing the plight of migrants and those who are starving because of the lockdown in India. “ It is painful to see migrant labourers going through so much trauma due to the lockdown. This human tragedy will be remembered forever and it is really sad that not many of us thought that this would happen soon after the lockdown.”



