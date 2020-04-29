Lyricist-writer Manoj Muntashir is making the most of the lockdown. Spending long spells of time writing and in brainstorming sessions, he realised that the pre-quarantine schedule had taken him away from his core strength of writing.

“It has been over a month since the lockdown began and I have come to realise what I was missing! Every weekend, I was in some city doing some show or another. So many hours were spent each day in travel, meetings, functions and other social obligations that you can’t say ‘No’ to. I am rediscovering the writer in me,” said the UPite.

The new version of his popular song ‘Teri Mitti’ (Kesari) was released recently. “Thankfully, the music industry has not stopped…so songs are happening. We are working on film ‘Chanakya’, for which (‘Baby’ and ‘Dhoni’ director) Neeraj Pandey and I are jointly writing story-screenplay and dialogues, while I am also writing its lyrics. Starring Ajay Devgn, it will probably be one of the biggest projects in India! It has been two years researching it and now we are giving it a final shape,” said the ‘Teri Galliyan’ writer.

Muntashir was about to announce his first film under his production house when the lockdown began. “I won’t be directing the film which is tentatively titled ‘Valle Valle Rasgulley’. Now, we are working on a fresh plan for it. Besides, with Neeraj, I have started another vertical in which we will hunt for talent in the music field from all parts of India and bring them in mainstream films,” he said.

Writing from 11 am to late into the night is keeping him busy. “I am writing, holding meetings and music projects on video calls. Besides, thankfully, we have help at home, so it is a bit easy but we have divided the work at home so that the workload is shared. We are doing our own things, which were earlier done by others. So, I believe this phase has taught us a lot, made us value every work and to be compassionate,” he said.

The writer is also planning to bring the next edition of his debut book ‘Meri Fitrat Hai Mastana’. “There has been a lot of demand for my next book. I am working on the second part of my book and am trying to put it in the stands by January next year,” he said.