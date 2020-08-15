Sadak 2 song Tum Se Hi: Aditya Roy Kapur sings to woo Alia Bhatt. Watch

The makers of Sadak 2 have released the first song from the film, titled Tum Se Hi. The song features Alia Bhatt with Aditya Roy Kapur and is sung by Arijit Singh.

Tum Se Hi shows Aditya trying to woo Alia with a romantic song at a party. She tries to ignore him at first but his voice puts a spell on her. The video also shows moments of tiff between them but the two couldn’t stay cross with each other for long.

Sadak 2 marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after 21 years. It continues from where his 1991 movie Sadak ended. The original featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead. They will be seen in the sequel as well.

The film’s trailer is now the most disliked film trailer on YouTube with 10 million dislikes. A campaign to make it the most disliked trailer on YouTube was initiated in the days leading up to its unveiling, by fans of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in June. Sushant’s fans have been propagating the conspiracy theory that the actor was ostracised by the film industry, most notably by ‘insiders’, which drove him to suicide.Tum Se Hi song video also has 10K dislikes already.

Sadak 2, they believe, is a product of nepotism as it stars Alia and Pooja Bhatt, who are daughters of director Mahesh Bhatt. They also hold Mahesh Bhatt responsible for Sushant’s death.

Mahesh Bhatt, a few days before the trailer’s release, had shared a message for fans via Pooja Bhatt. “Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine,” he said.

Sadak 2 is all set to release on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

