Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sanjay Kapoor on shooting The Gone Game at home: ‘It was a challenging experience’

Sanjay Kapoor on shooting The Gone Game at home: ‘It was a challenging experience’

Sanjay Kapoor shares the challenges he faced as he shot at home for the recent thriller series, The Gone Game.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:00 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sanjay Kapoor in a still from The Gone Game.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor has shared the novel experience of shooting at home while working on Gone Game. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the thriller also Arjun Mathur and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. The four-part series premiered online recently. Shot during pandemic, it was filmed by actors themselves.

Sharing how challenging the experience was, Sanjay told Mid Day, “As an actor, it was a challenging experience. Here, I have not met any of my co-actors, which has never happened before. We only met over Zoom calls. We had to do everything on our own — from placing the camera to brightening the lights. I had to deliver my lines without having a co-star to react to them.”

Talking about the change in working style of the film industry - from the time he earlier worked in films, Sanjay told Hindustan Times last week, “We do workshops now. For my next show, which is with a major streaming platform, we had fitting tests, and the cast met each other. It wasn’t like landing up on sets on the first day and saying, ‘Who is this person?’.”

 



“What a 25-minute short film (Lust Stories) did for me, a two-and-a-half hour blockbuster didn’t! Things have become more professional, and the only way to survive is if you have a bound script. Earlier, if the shooting was supposed to start at nine in the morning, it would start at 12.30pm. Now, be it a digital film or anything, the material output is per day. In my days of Raja, Prem (both 1995), whatever we did in a day and a half, today, it’s done in a day, with better quality and professionalism. That’s the best change,” he added.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani recounts chain of events leading up to SSR’s death in statement to CBI: report

About Sanjay’s latest outing, Hindustan Times said in The Gone Game review: “The show taps into the idea of isolation rather well. The restrictions leave little room for flamboyance but they encourage invention. Aided by a groovy jazz-inspired score that regularly enters the ring when the screenplay runs out of steam, The Gone Game is an effective attempt at experimental cinema.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Divers recover body of 19-year-old from Chandratal Lake in Lahaul-Spiti
Aug 25, 2020 15:55 IST
Treating Covid-19 could lead to increased antimicrobial resistance
Aug 25, 2020 15:54 IST
Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh are couple and workout goals in this video
Aug 25, 2020 15:53 IST
Chhattisgarh Police register rape case against former director of medical education
Aug 25, 2020 15:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.