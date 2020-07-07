Sections
Home / Bollywood / Shekhar Kapur shares Jugal Hansraj’s family pic, reveals actor took months to agree to Masoom

Shekhar Kapur shares Jugal Hansraj’s family pic, reveals actor took months to agree to Masoom

Shekhar Kapur has shared a picture of Jugal Hansraj and his son, calling the child “even cuter than” his father.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Shekhar Kapur shared a picture of Jugal Hansraj’s family.

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has found the perfect cast for a sequel to his 1983 film, Masoom, despite there being no plans for one. The filmmaker has shared a family picture of actor Jugal Hansraj, noting how cute his son is.

The filmmaker wrote, “Anyone looking to make a sequel to Masoom, needs to look no further for the cast! Even cuter than Jugal Hansraj was in Masoom, is his wife Jasmine and Jugal’s son. Sidak Sidak. What a beautiful family. They live happily in New York.”

 

He also made sure to put an end to any speculations about the sequel. “And no, i have no intention of making a sequel to Masoom. Jugal, i don’t know if you remember what a run around you gave me to do the part. I saw you in the Amul Dada commercial, and it took me months to convince you to act in the movie. I would have to take you to the recordings of the songs, take you to sets on studios, to convince you to that film making can be really interesting exciting and fun ! Do you remember ?#masoom #kids #family #film #family @thejugalhansraj,” he added.



Also read: Actor Rahul Sharma says he battled depression: ‘I used to choke on my tears even in my sleep, would wake up crying’

Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles, Masoom remains one of Shekhar’s most beloved films. It tells the story of a man, who realises he has a child from a past relationship, and how the news leaves his wife devastated. Naseer and Shabana essayed the roles of the couple while Jugal played the child.

Follow @htshowbiz for moreo

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ARAI, COEP extend MoU for MTech in Automotive Technology
Jul 07, 2020 20:35 IST
Best message I’ve received: Stokes elated with Joe Root’s words
Jul 07, 2020 20:34 IST
Sales dipping after end of odd-even rule, say Chandigarh shopkeepers
Jul 07, 2020 20:31 IST
Harsh Vardhan lauds government’s Covid 19 strategy for ‘plateaued’ graph
Jul 07, 2020 20:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.