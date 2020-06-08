Sections
The big screen has a magic to it: Lillete Dubey

Lillete Dubey says theatre and the OTT will have to coexist in the coming times

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:44 IST

By Navneet Vyasan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Lillete Dubey says there is a collective feeling to watching a film in theatre

Actor Lillete Dubey has used her time in lockdown to “internalise” rather than getting in touch with the outside world. “I did not get depressed or feel low about how life is going to be. Yes, there is uncertainty of course, all of us feel this. There will definitely be a shift. 100 percent. We will be foolish if we did not accept that,” she says, adding that she used her time to read poetry with her daughter Ira, that both of them are fond of. “I used to be a very voracious reader,” the Lunchbox actor says.

The actor feels that the experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Although many are consuming content online these days, he hopes that a better day comes for theatres, too. “I think that the movie watching experience on a screen should never go away. Maybe, I belong to that generation. It was a big thing for us. In our times, there weren’t all these options that we have now. There are some films that are so good that they need to be seen on a big screen,” she says, adding that the last film she watched in theatres was Greta Gerwig’s Little Women. “Thank God I watched it on the big screen. The big screen has a magic to it. There is a collective feeling to it,” she says.

But she does caution that in the future, the films that release on the big screen will have to be “really something ” for the audience to walk in. “The public has been exposed to so much content, that your films has to really be something for them to go and watch,” says Dubey, who is currently also working on her memoir.

