‘This phase will make us more compassionate’

With three new films and four OTT series in his kitty, ‘Kaalakaandi’ and ‘Gurgaon’ actor Akshay Oberoi was in the best phase of his career when the coronavirus outbreak struck the world.

“After all the past struggle I was a certainly in a good phase of my career. And, initially I was very disappointed when the lock down was announced. I was actually getting good projects with bigger and better roles when all the work suddenly put on hold. Then slowly I understood the gravity of the situation and tried not to lose heart because ‘jaan hai toh jahaan hai’. And, we can always get back to work if we are alive and healthy,” says the suave actor.

Talking about going back to work, he said, “I know it’s a pause and we all will surely bounce back. And, after learning life the hard way, we will surely be a better people with more compassion, gratefulness and caring towards nature and mankind.”

Akshay has back-to-back shot for Shubhash Kapoor’s ‘Madam Chief Minister’ with Richa Chadha and Manav Kaul besides, ‘Thruttu Payale2’ remake with Viineet Kumar and Urvashi Rautela in Lucknow. The actor was shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s ‘KTina’ with Disha Patani in Chandigrah for six days when the shoot was stopped before lockdown.

“I’m a workaholic and believe that the more I work the better my output will be. I am staying with my wife Jyothi and three year-old son Avyaan. I am spending good time with them, helping in kitchen and with other household tasks so it has been a very family break that way. I think these life experiences will also help us in our creative field.

Besides, three films he has multiple projects for digital space coming up. “Season three of ‘Inside Edge’ has been shot, in ‘Magic’ I play a drug addict with Ranvir Shorey, in ‘Flesh’ I’m a negative character while series ‘Illegal’ is a courtroom drama with Piyush Mishra and Neha Sharma,” he tells.

Akshay has started writing too. “There is something I have recently discovered. Though I always wanted to write but have not until now. When I got the time during lock down I tried to write. Every day, I am able to give 2-3 hours to writing concept notes and working on a plot which I will like to see myself doing in future.”

He wants to his projects to be completed and released soon, “Since I have reached here with lot of hard work, I value this phase a lot. My agenda was never to become a big name in fact I always wanted to be the best actor so that’s my aim for now. And, I am in no rush!”