JEE 100 percentile scorer Delhi-based boy says: Belief in myself was my biggest motivator

Tushar Sethi (centre), with his family. He is one of the five candidates from Delhi to score 100 percentile has bagged the all India 10th rank in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains.

“We all have the capability to perform and achieve what we dream of. The need is to put immense energy to work for it,” says Tushar Sethi, who is one of the five candidates from the Capital to score a 100 percentile and bag the all India 10th rank in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains.

For every achiever, there’s a motivation, and for Sethi, it was his “confidence in his abilities”. The 18-year-old Delhi-boy says, “My belief in myself was my biggest motivator to achieve my goal! Over and above this, the constant motivation and everlasting support from my mentors and my teachers, at my coaching and school, empowered me. To motivate myself, I used to read and follow quotes of great people like Swami Vivekananda, Harivansh Rai Bacchhan and many more.”

Students attempting entrance exams during the pandemic have had to face quite a few challenges right from the overwhelming lockdown to travelling safe to the examination centre, and the postponement of exam dates. But Sethi didn’t see these factors as obstacles. “Difficulty comes when one feels there’s an obstacle. I regarded lockdown as an opportunity for betterment. Instead of feeling low about things getting postponed because of the pandemic, I got guided by my teachers and mentors to use the extra time in working more efficiently,” he says.

Sethi, a student of Bal Bharati Public School, Rohini took a four-year classroom program from a coaching institute to prepare for his exam, and continued to take online classes during the lockdown. “My coaching institute, Vidyamandir Classes coped with the sudden lockdown smoothly, and classes continued virtually. Initially it was a bit unusual to switch to online classes, but with continued effort everything got normal. My family was there at all times to take care of my health and wellness, and they adjusted to my schedule of online classes.”

Come to talk of anxiety on the day of the exam, and Sethi advises that every student must ease out the tension or stress. “Follow your teachers and mentors. Be true to yourself and plan your schedule well. Convert your weaknesses into your strength through practice and persistence. In my opinion all this helps build the confidence that prepares oneself for the D-day. Many a times, I found stress as a push and an opportunity to give a better performance.”

At a time when most youngsters from his generation are hooked to grammimg their #OOTD, how did Sethi stay away from the distractions such as social media? “We all have heard of words like focus and dedication, but deploying them in day to day routine, questioning ourself before starting any task by asking if it will aid in my journey or not, and keeping distance from social media are things that play a key role in ones’ preparation and subsequently in one’s success,” says a gleaming Sethi, who is happy with what he has achieved.

