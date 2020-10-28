Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Environment / Anti-firecracker campaign to be launched in Delhi from November 3: Gopal Rai

Anti-firecracker campaign to be launched in Delhi from November 3: Gopal Rai

Ahead of Diwali festival, the Delhi government will launch an anti-firecracker campaign from November 3, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 19:08 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, New Delhi

The minister said only ‘green’ firecrackers can be manufactured, sold and used in Delhi this Diwali as per a Supreme Court order issued in 2018. (Pixabay )

Ahead of Diwali festival, the Delhi government will launch an anti-firecracker campaign from November 3, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday as he requested people not to burn crackers at all considering the seriousness of the situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister said only ‘green’ firecrackers can be manufactured, sold and used in Delhi this Diwali as per a Supreme Court order issued in 2018. The minister said smoke from firecrackers and stubble burning make Delhi’s air “hazardous” every year. “The government will launch an anti-cracker campaign from November 3. Under it, 11 special squads of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and city police will inspect firecracker manufacturing units to ensure that there is no old stock left,” he said.

“In fact, I appeal to the people of Delhi to launch a ‘no-crackers’ campaign. They should try and avoid burning firecrackers completely considering the seriousness of the situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Rai said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 20:15 IST
Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 28, 2020 19:09 IST
MI vs RCB Live: Bumrah removes Kohli; Padikkal gets fifty
Oct 28, 2020 20:26 IST
‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco
Oct 28, 2020 20:09 IST

latest news

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Tyagi suspended. All you need to know
Oct 28, 2020 20:22 IST
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 28, 2020 20:20 IST
E-auction for CH01-CC series, fancy numbers from Oct 29
Oct 28, 2020 20:18 IST
Pak opposes changes to India’s land ownership laws in J&K
Oct 28, 2020 20:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.