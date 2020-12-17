Sections
At -6.4* C, Srinagar records year’s lowest temperature, 3rd lowest in decade

Kashmir will get the next spell of snow with the onset of Chillai Kalan, the harsh 40-day winter period starting on December 21.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 11:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Icicles are seen on tree branches, at Drung region of Tangmarg, about 50 kilometers from Srinagar. (HT Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar, on Thursday, recorded the coldest night of the season, the third lowest December temperature in the past one decade, a weather official said.

The mercury dipped to minus 6.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday from minus 4.8 degrees on the earlier night.

“Lowest minimum temperatures in last 10 years in the month of December were -6.5°c on Dec 21, 2016 and Dec 30, 2019, -7.7 °c on December 25,2018 and -6.4 °c on December 17 ,2020,” said deputy director of Srinagar based meteorological department, Mukhtar Ahmad.

Kashmir will get the next spell of snow with the onset of Chillai Kalan, the harsh 40-day winter period starting on December 21.



On Wednesday, Srinagar-based meteorological department director Sonam Lotus said that precipitation will be of moderate intensity next week. “There is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall on December 21 and 22 at isolated places of Kashmir and Kargil district of Ladakh. No major snowfall is expected till the month-end in both the Union Territories,” he said.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages, starting with the 40-day intense period from December 21(Chillai Kalan) followed by 20 more days that are less intense (Chillai Khurd) and lastly 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).

The night temperatures continued to drop in most places of Kashmir.

The weather office said that Gulmarg in North was the coldest in Kashmir with the minimum temperature of minus 11 degrees Celsius.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 8.9 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 5.8 in Kupwara and minus 4.8 in Kokernag.

Jammu was also cold at 3 degrees, while Banihal saw a low of minus 2.6 degrees.

Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh recorded a low of minus 14.9 degrees, while Kargil recorded a low of minus 16.4 degrees and Drass was the coldest at minus 26.5 degrees.

The night temperatures started dipping in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after snowfall over the weekend.

