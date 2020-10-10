Sections
E-Paper
Home / Environment / Covid-19: Rajasthan CM urges people not to use firecrackers this Diwali

Covid-19: Rajasthan CM urges people not to use firecrackers this Diwali

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday appealed to the people to avoid bursting firecrackers during Diwali in view of health hazards, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Jaipur

The chief minister said the people should celebrate Diwali with self-discipline. (Unsplash)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday appealed to the people to avoid bursting firecrackers during Diwali in view of health hazards, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

While reviewing the pandemic situation with experts and doctors, the chief minister said experts have expressed concern on the harms of smoke of firecrackers for environment as well as for Covid-19 patients and those who have recovered from the infection, a release said.

He said in view of this, people should avoid bursting firecrackers and stay safe.

The chief minister said the people should celebrate Diwali with self-discipline.



He also suggested the doctors to prepare a protocol after studying the changes in the pattern of the coronavirus.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Akhil Arora, principal of SMS medical college Dr Sudhir Bhandari and other officials and doctors were present in the meeting.

This year, the festival of lights will be celebrated on November 14.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Oct 10, 2020 22:33 IST
Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa
Oct 10, 2020 22:52 IST
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Oct 10, 2020 22:45 IST
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Oct 10, 2020 20:26 IST

latest news

Rajasthan CM urges people not to use firecrackers this Diwali
Oct 10, 2020 22:59 IST
Donald Trump, still facing health questions, holds first public event since Covid-19 diagnosis
Oct 10, 2020 22:57 IST
Kerala’s Covid-19 woes aggravate as viral caseload crosses 11,000-mark
Oct 10, 2020 22:57 IST
Parents in Mumbai participate in Thali Bajao protest against private schools charging exorbitant fees
Oct 10, 2020 22:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.