Germany agrees to amend energy law to boost renewables

Germany’s ruling coalition has agreed changes to a new energy law that aims to boost renewable power and help the country meet its goal of producing 65% of its electricity from green sources by 2030, parliamentary sources told Reuters.

The energy law is now expected to go before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday ahead of votes in the lower house on Thursday and the upper house on Friday, with a view to enacting the legislation by Jan. 1, 2021, the sources said.

The law will give local communities incentives to build onshore wind projects, promote biomass and geothermal energy and encourage more large-scale solar plants on commercial buildings as well as smaller-scale rooftop installations.

“We had a basic agreement at the weekend, that is very important,” Environment Minister Svenja Schulze told a news conference, adding that details of the legislation would be presented later on Monday.

The EU agreed on Friday to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, up from 40% previously. EU states plan to spend 30% of their 1.8 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) budget and Covid-19 recovery fund on climate action. ($1 = 0.8233 euros)

