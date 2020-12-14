Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Environment / Germany agrees to amend energy law to boost renewables

Germany agrees to amend energy law to boost renewables

Germany’s ruling coalition has agreed changes to a new energy law that aims to boost renewable power and help the country meet its goal of producing 65% of its electricity from green sources by 2030.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 16:34 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kale, Reuters

Germany’s ruling coalition has agreed changes to a new energy law that aims to boost renewable power and help the country meet its goal of producing 65% of its electricity from green sources by 2030, parliamentary sources told Reuters.

The energy law is now expected to go before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday ahead of votes in the lower house on Thursday and the upper house on Friday, with a view to enacting the legislation by Jan. 1, 2021, the sources said.

The law will give local communities incentives to build onshore wind projects, promote biomass and geothermal energy and encourage more large-scale solar plants on commercial buildings as well as smaller-scale rooftop installations.

“We had a basic agreement at the weekend, that is very important,” Environment Minister Svenja Schulze told a news conference, adding that details of the legislation would be presented later on Monday.

The EU agreed on Friday to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% from 1990 levels by 2030, up from 40% previously. EU states plan to spend 30% of their 1.8 trillion euro ($2.2 trillion) budget and Covid-19 recovery fund on climate action. ($1 = 0.8233 euros)

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

More farmers extend support to farm laws, say they welcome them
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
German expert denies saying Covid origin not in Wuhan as China passes buck
by Sutirtho Patranobis , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
‘High levels of preparation underway on land, sea and air,’ says CDS Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Russia had nothing to do with suspected US treasury email snooping, says Kremlin
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
‘Our attitude wasn’t bad,’ Carey responds to Allan Border’s remarks
by hindustantimes.com
IIM Ahmedabad Endowment Fund appoints Chhavi Moodgal as CEO
by PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur
Japan picks kanji character that promotes social distancing to define 2020
by Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.