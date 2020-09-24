Sections
Green cover in Prayagraj almost doubles in 3 years

According to experts, the reason for this is intensive plantation and tree protection that took place in the last few years

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 09:58 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

The forest department alone has planted over 40 lakh saplings. Besides, farmers and residents have planted trees on a large scale. (Representational Photo/HT)

The green cover of Prayagraj district has almost doubled in the last three years, data from the Forest Survey of India (FSI) shows.

Of the 5,482 square kilometres of Prayagraj district, 30,000 hectares (2.21%) was under green cover in 2017. This has now increased to over 55,000 hectares (2.36%) in 2019, the FSI report says.

According to experts, the reason for this is intensive plantation and tree protection that took place in the last few years.

“Currently, green cover—0.95% in the urban areas and 1.55% in rural areas—exists because we carried out an extensive plantation drive. The green belt is expected to increase by 5% in the next three years,” district forest officer YP Shukla said.



According to the forest department, over 22,000 trees were cut down in the district in the last three years for development work. In addition, over 2,200 trees had to be cut between Soraon and Balson intersection.

However, different departments planted 1.25 crore saplings in the district in the last three years. The forest department alone has planted over 40 lakh saplings. Besides, farmers and residents have planted trees on a large scale.

Officials said that greenery has increased not just in trans-Ganga and trans-Yamuna areas, but in various urban areas as well, largely due to extensive plantation. These include Parade (near Sangam), Stanley Road, Allahpur, Jhunsi Road and Naini Road, among others.

