Sections
Home / Environment / King Cobra sighted at altitude of over 2,100 m in Uttarakhand’s Mukteshwar

King Cobra sighted at altitude of over 2,100 m in Uttarakhand’s Mukteshwar

Spotting King Cobras at high altitudes is unusual as snakes are cold-blooded creatures.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 08:13 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Nainital

A King Cobra was spotted at Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand. Mukteshwar is at 2,171 metres altitude. (Mujeeb Faruqui/Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)

A king cobra was sighted at in the Mukteshwar village of Nainital district on Wednesday with a forest official saying that it was probably the first such sighting of the reptile specie at such an altitude.

“It is probably the highest place (around 2,170 meter altitude) in the world where king cobra has been seen,” Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forests (Research) told ANI.

“Few king cobras have been found at high altitude places recently. This is unusual as they are cold-blooded, he added.

Chaturvedi said that research is being done on the matter.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Sep 03, 2020 09:43 IST
Twitter confirms PM Modi’s website page hacked, says ‘investigating’
Sep 03, 2020 09:22 IST
India rejigs deployment in Ladakh amid standoff
Sep 03, 2020 05:17 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count more than fifth worst-affected country Peru
Sep 03, 2020 09:12 IST

latest news

Parents’ emotional support less likely to make teens cyberbullies: Study
Sep 03, 2020 09:49 IST
Aramco delays multibillion-dollar LNG, petrochemical plans
Sep 03, 2020 09:46 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Sep 03, 2020
Sep 03, 2020 09:43 IST
In biggest one-day jump, India records nearly 84,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Sep 03, 2020 09:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.