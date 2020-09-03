Sections
Lucknow University begins survey of UP's state bird sarus

Lucknow University begins survey of UP’s state bird sarus

The second phase of the census will start on December 16 and the third on June 16 next year

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 09:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The sarus is found mainly in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, Mainpuri and Shahjahanpur districts. But their population is on the decline due to the use of pesticides and the birds being preyed upon. (HT Photo)

The Lucknow University’s Institute of Wildlife Sciences on Wednesday began the first phase of a census of the state bird, Sarus, across Uttar Pradesh’s 75 districts in collaboration with the environment, forests, and climate change department, officials aware of the matter said.

The second phase of the census will start on December 16 and the third on June 16 next year. The data collected through Global Positioning System for the exercise will be compiled to bring out a detailed ‘sarus atlas’ of Uttar Pradesh, mapping nesting, feeding, and breeding sites of the bird. The document thus developed will be very helpful in formulating a policy for its conservation, the officials said.

The sarus is found mainly in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, Mainpuri and Shahjahanpur districts. But their population is on the decline due to the use of pesticides and the birds being preyed upon.

Sarus (Grus antigone) is the tallest flying bird found in wet and agricultural lands in Asia.



The officials said several surveys of the bird have been done in Uttar Pradesh but now a complete mapping of sarus habitats is being done for the first time.

