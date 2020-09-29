Need to ensure countries take their obligations seriously to combat climate change: India

“India is doing its part to combat climate change with determination and focus and in the spirit of South-South cooperation,” (Pixabay)

India on Monday underscored the need to ensure that the nations take their obligations seriously to combat the climate change with the urgency it deserves.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said India was doing its part to combat the climate change with determination and focus, and in the spirit of South-South cooperation.

“We need to accost immediately the reality of climate change and ensure that in the spirit of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities, countries take their obligations seriously and meet their commitments and contributions to combat climate change with the urgency it deserves,” he said.

Through a video message, Tirumurti addressed the “historic” handing over of Palau Global Village conference facilities inaugurated by President of Palau Thomas Remengesau.

India partnered with Palau in establishing this facility. The renovated Palau Civic Hall and the Palau Community College will provide critical institutional support to the Ocean Conference 2020 slated to be held in Palau on December 7-8, 2020.

Tirumurti said India was committed to tackle the impact of climate change and supports Palau’s efforts to achieve their goals through necessary developmental and technical assistance.

“The oceans, which surround us have the ability to be a benefactor, as well as an existential threat. Pacific Island countries are among the most vulnerable countries in the world,” he said, adding that there is constant exposure to extreme weather conditions with tropical cyclone floods and draught.

Tirumurti said the handing-over ceremony marked the successful completion and handover of the ocean village facilities in Palau.

“The project sees the culmination of the untiring efforts and resolve of friends from Palau, who have overcome tremendous logistical odds posed by this global pandemic and developed these state-of-the-art facilities,” he said.

The Indian envoy termed the cooperation as a testimony to India-Palau partnership, which has heralded a new chapter of development cooperation under the India UN Development Partnership fund.

“India’s interactions with fellow developing countries are marked by a sense of kinship and solidarity,” he said.

He noted that India’s relationship with Pacific Island nations has deepened with the evolution of New Delhi’s Act East Policy, resulting in the setting up of the action-oriented Forum for India-Pacific Island Cooperation (FIPIC).

During the first and second editions of FIPIC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had articulated India’s desire to be a close partner of the Pacific Island nations and its readiness to work closely to advance the development agenda.

Modi met with the leaders of the Pacific Islands Developing States on the margins of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York last year.

“These sustained high-level interactions between our leaderships have paved the way for India’s increasing engagement with our Pacific partners,” Tirumurti said, adding that India and Palau have shared values and close links.

“It is our endeavour to ensure that development policies in this region are inclusive and sustainable and are effectively harnessed to reduce inequality and contribute to empowerment and improvement of the quality of people’s lives,” he said.

A leading voice in South-South cooperation, India has played a pioneering role in establishing the International Solar Alliance and has already committed 1.7 billion dollars in lines of credit as a part of its developmental partnership with other countries to tackle climate change in a multi-dimensional manner.

Tirumurti also cited India’s legendary philosopher and thinker Swami Vivekananda, who had said that, “Each nation must give in order to live. When you give life, you will have life. When you receive, you must pay for it by giving to all others.” Tirumurti also expressed gratitude to the team of the UN Office for South South Cooperation that has worked tirelessly to partner alongside India in making the vision of South-South Cooperation a success.

