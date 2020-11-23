Sections
Scientists study cause of endangered whale calf’s death

The National Park Service says scientists are trying to discover the cause of death of a whale calf belonging to “one of the rarest marine mammals” on earth.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 18:52 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta, Cape Lookout N.C.

Biologists performed a necropsy on the North Atlantic right whale calf. (Representational Image) (Pixabay)

Biologists performed a necropsy on the North Atlantic right whale calf and took DNA samples on Saturday. The National Park Service at Cape Lookout National Seashore posted news of the whale’s death on its Facebook page.

Right whales are critically endangered. The park service says only about 360 of the animals are still alive and about five or six calves are born each year.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

