Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Environment / Third elephant radio-collared in Uttarakhand

Third elephant radio-collared in Uttarakhand

Chief wildlife warden JS Suhag said the elephant, who is around 40-year-old, is part of a herd of around six to seven elephants that frequently ventures into human habitations

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 16:14 IST

By Suparna Roy, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Representational image. (AFP)

The Uttarakhand forest department on Thursday radio-collared a third elephant in the state this year and released it in a forest near Haridwar to keep track of its movement during the Maha Kumbh fair scheduled there from next month.

Chief wildlife warden JS Suhag said the elephant, who is around 40-year-old, is part of a herd of around six to seven elephants that frequently ventures into human habitations. “By radio-collaring this one, we will be able to monitor the movements of all of them during the Maha Kumbh.”

Also Read: Uttarakhand seeks approval for riverbed mining in forest area

A 35-year-old elephant was radio-collared in Haridwar in October before it died of electrocution a month later. In July, the carcass of a 25-year-old wild tusker was found in Almora a day after it was radio-collared.

The Centre permitted the state in September to radio-collar 10 elephants, who usually stray into human habitations.

The human-elephant conflict has increased in Uttarakhand with the increase in the elephant population. According to a census conducted earlier this year, the number of elephants has increased in the state to 2,026 from 1,559 in 2012. There were 1,839 elephants in the state in 2017.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt again invites farmers’ unions for talks as per their ‘convenience’
by hindistantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
‘Office attacked by BJP workers over AAP’s stand against farm laws’: Raghav Chadha
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022 edition
by Press Trust of India
West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Congress to ally with Left parties
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

Pune Police do not give permission for Elgar Parishad to be held
by Nadeem Inamdar
Rajasthan GDS results 2020 declared at appost.in, here’s how to check
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PMC’s limit to reach 518sq km as notification for merger of 23 areas issued
by Yogesh Joshi
Another child diagnosed with Shigella infection in north Kerala
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.