Three arrested for beating dolphin to death in Uttar Pradesh

According to police, some people killed the dolphin on December 31 in the Sharda canal near Kotharia village in the Nawabganj police station area, about 70 km way from the district headquarters.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 22:24 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Pratapgarh

One of the accused seen hurting the rare Gangetic Dolphin in Uttar Pradesh. (EDITORJI)

A dolphin was beaten to death by a group of men in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, leading to the arrest of three people, police said on Friday.

A Forest Department team rushed to the spot on getting information and took the dead dolphin in custody.

During investigation, names of three persons belonging to Rae Bareli district surfaced and they were arrested on Thursday, ASP (West) Dinesh Dwivedi said. Those who killed the dolphin were not able to take it away because of its weight, the ASP added.

