Sections
E-Paper
Home / Environment / Toxins in water killed hundreds of elephants in Botswana

Toxins in water killed hundreds of elephants in Botswana

Toxins in water produced by cyanobacteria killed more than 300 elephants in Botswana this year, officials said on Monday, announcing the result of an investigation into the deaths which had baffled and alarmed conservationists.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 11:31 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Gaborone

Toxins in water produced by cyanobacteria killed more than 300 elephants in Botswana this year, officials said on Monday, announcing the result of an investigation into the deaths which had baffled and alarmed conservationists. Cyanobacteria are microscopic organisms common in water and sometimes found in soil. Not all produce toxins but scientists say toxic ones are occurring more frequently as climate change drives up global temperatures. Cyril Taolo, deputy director of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, told a news conference the number of elephant carcasses found since deaths were first reported around early May had risen to 330, from 281 in July.

“What we just know at this point is that it’s a toxin caused by cyanobacteria,” said Taolo, adding the specific type of neurotoxin had yet to be established. Authorities will monitor the situation during the next rainy season, and Taolo said for now there was no evidence to suggest that Botswana’s wildlife was still under threat as officials were no longer seeing deaths. The department’s principal veterinary officer Mmadi Reuben told the same news conference that questions remained as to why only elephants had been affected. Other animals in the Okavango Panhandle region appeared unharmed.

Some cyanobacterial blooms can harm people and animals, and scientists are concerned about their potential impact as climate change leads to warmer water temperatures, which many cyanobacteria prefer. Southern Africa’s temperatures are rising at twice the global average, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. “It amounts to having the right conditions, in the right time, in the right place and these species will proliferate,” Patricia Glibert, a professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, who has studied cyanobacteria, told Reuters.

“These conditions are coming together more often, in more places, so we are seeing more of these toxic blooms around the world.” In neighbouring Zimbabwe, about 25 elephant carcasses were found near the country’s biggest game park and authorities suspect they succumbed to a bacterial infection. The animals were found with tusks intact, ruling out poaching and deliberate poisoning. Parks authorities believe the elephants could have ingested the bacteria while searching for food. The carcasses were found near water sources.

“We considered the possibility of cyanobacteria but we have no evidence that this is the case here (in Zimbabwe),” said Chris Foggin, a veterinarian at the Victoria Falls Wildlife Trust, which tested samples from dead elephants from Zimbabwe and Botswana. Zimbabwe has sent samples to Britain and is waiting for permits to send samples to two other countries, Foggin said. Africa’s overall elephant population is declining due to poaching but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent’s elephants, has seen numbers grow to around 130,000.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
Sep 22, 2020 10:51 IST
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
Sep 22, 2020 09:18 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000
Sep 22, 2020 11:16 IST
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Sep 22, 2020 09:45 IST

latest news

Anushka cheers Virat after his team RCB’s win
Sep 22, 2020 11:40 IST
World Rose Day: History and significance of the welfare of cancer patients
Sep 22, 2020 11:38 IST
CSK Predicted XI vs RR: Dhoni likely to stick to same team against Royals
Sep 22, 2020 11:35 IST
Covid-19: Maharashtra active cases drop by over 27,000 in four days
Sep 22, 2020 11:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.