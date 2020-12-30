Family dine-outs take over big bashes in Lucknow

The New Year eve has always been the most awaited night for partyholics but in the pandemic year the scenario has changed considerably. Big fat bashes have shrunk into small gatherings, celebrity quotient is missing, hotels are going in for simple gala dinners and clubs are abstaining from holding any functions in the city.

Gala dinners

In wake of pandemic, prominent five-star hotels have created a special dine out ambience for patrons. Hilton Garden Inn is organising a gala dinner on a pre-reservation basis. For a perfect family dine-out they have created a special zone for kids, informed hotel’s general manager Joyjit Chakravorty. Hyatt Regency and Renaissance Hotel is also holding gala dinners with special decor.

Taj Mahal has planned to hold a ghazal night at one its restaurant, a live band at its al-fresco dining and piano performance at its main restaurant. “We have curtailed our seating capacity to 50% then there will be no DJ as we don’t want people to dance in times of social distancing,” informed Shabahat Hussain.

Candle light dine outs

Grill & Chill is all set to create a cozy ambience with a candle light dinner. “A tasteful dinner with good music is what we are offering for our members and guests. We will have limited tables so that distancing protocols can be maintained,” said consultant chef Zulfiqar Hussain. Richi Rich restaurant is also set to create an ambience for families to dine in dim light.

Family time at clubs

Prominent clubs in the state capital are abstaining from holding any bashes on their premises. Prestigious MB Club has circulated to its members that they will be providing services till 12.30 am but will not be holding any event. Oudh Gymkhana Club secretary Ashok Agarwal informed that they too are not organizing any special function but will be open for members for casual family dinner with social distancing. Similar, is the status at sprawling Lucknow Golf Club.

Theme parties

Vibhuti Khand in Gomti Nagar has the most number of lounges and discs. Many of them are organising DJ night and theme parties. Boombox is coming up The Great Gatsby bash which has gold and black theme packed with food, drinks with DJ, Cold Gun, flair bartender and juggler as attraction, informed its partner Gaurav. The Flying Saucer manager Abhay Singh informed that they will have in-house DJ Sufi playing the music with guests according to the 50% capacity of the cover area. The Beer Café Biggie too has unlimited food and drink packages restricted for couples only, says Rishi Mishra.

Some are looking forward to welcoming 2021 in style. “This year has been bad. It’s after many years I am not performing so I will surely end the year attending on the happening bashes in city,” said Kanchhan Srivas, a singer.

Small get-togethers

Instead of going in for a big bash, Club Momentz will be holding a simple dine-out on its pool side. “At our disc, restaurant and hall we have holding small bashes. We sold to for personalised parties and are encouraging families and friends to come and welcome the New Year with full social distancing and in a spaced-out environment. Since safety of guests is most important, we have taken his step,” said Jugal Sachdeva with a promise that next year they with bounce back with a grand affair.