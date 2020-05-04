100 Hours 100 Stars: Veteran fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani talks about life during coronavirus lockdown

Celebrity fashion designer and a veteran of the fashion industry, Tarun Tahiliani us for Fever Network’s 100 Hours 100 Stars initiative from his home via a video live. The initiative, started by Fever Network, is the biggest digital fest ever and aims to unite people against the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to its knees. Through this initiative, that started on May 2, let’s celebrate the frontline workers - including healthcare professionals, sanitation workers, emergency service providers, police - who risk their lives every day to ensure that we stay safe. India has been under a government-mandated lockdown since mid-March, which has forced everyone into their homes.

Tarun Tahiliani, who is currently working and staying at his Delhi home since the lockdown spoke about how he felt lucky that he hadn’t ever faced something like coronavirus as a young boy, he said, “I have never seen anything like this. I was telling my children that we had such a lucky run because we were born in the sixties, I mean there was a shog war and the emergency, but we were too young to understand. And India has progressed a great deal, and we’ve lived through exciting times. Almost nobody will have their lives all smooth, right now we are all in this together. And this is nobody’s making, it is something tragic that has unfolded elsewhere. And one has to take many lessons from this. It grows across boundaries, nationalities and it grows across all sorts of economic barriers. It reinforces that we are one. And we are so fussed about making so many differences whether its colours, caste, religion, boundary, financials.... I mean it’s crazy how much time we spend on it. In a way its great that a little virus that nobody can see with the naked eye is the leveller.”

Watch the entire 100 Hours 100 Stars interview with Tarun Tahiliani:

The coronavirus pandemic has put everybody’s priorities into perspective and has got the focus back on health, safety and nurturing relationships. Fever Network’s 100 Hours 100 Stars is an initiative that aims to celebrate the work of the frontline workers who risk their own lives to ensure everyone else is safe. Fever promises 100 hours of non-stop entertainment to all those cooped up at home through their favourites celebrities from different walks of life – Covid-19 warriors, artists, politicians, digital content creators, sports personalities among others. The campaign aims to rally up funds which would be contributed towards Covid-19 relief via the PM CARES Fund. The star-studded line-up of the event boasts names including Shashi Tharoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiran Majumdar Shaw, Kiran Bedi, Bhuvan Bham, Big Mountain, Asha Bhosle, Rajakumari, Sourav Ganguly, Rajdeep Sardesai, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Shaan, Javed Akhtar, Amit Trivedi, Terence Lewis, Vishwanathan Anand, Amish Tripathi, Rana Daggubati, R. Ashwin, Baichung Bhatia, Rohan Bopanna, Kubra Sait, Raveena Tandon.

With the newest initiative, ‘100 Stars, 100 Hours’, Fever network hopes to spread the message of hope and positivity and paying tribute to our COVID warriors.

