2020’s key trends that never saw the light of the day 

2020 has spelled havoc for luxury retail. Designers lost out on a season of fashion as there were no buyers and with no commercial flights, some of the design houses had all the shipments sitting with them. Besides, there was no red carpet or street style so none of the runway trends could be played out on streets and at events. Hence, we got designers to share some of the crucial trends in 2020 which never really got registered.

Tiered maxi by Erdem

Tiered maxi dresses

“The new changed homebound lifestyle did not have any scope for the predicted trend of Victorian tiered ruffled maxi dresses in opulent fabrics like taffeta and wallpaper print brocade and oversized sleeves which were more apt for galas and red carpets,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.

Pantone blue

”The classic blue which is a colour of the evening sky could barely make its presence felt. Since there were no parties or events, this beautiful hue hardly found its way in the wardrobes as it would have in normalcy.”

Bermudas/ Pedal pushers

“It’s sad that pedal pusher pantsuits could not see the corporate work space and spring holidays of this year! It could have been such a huge trend which missed the presence due to the pandemic,” says designer Nikita Mhaisalkar.

Fringe fiesta

”Also, one major trend of the 2020 that missed the red carpets and the glam platform is the fringes. I miss it as it was also a major part of my SS2020 line,” adds Nikita.

Bikini tops

“Our hearts melted the most while looking back at our beloved bikini tops from our beach collection. Space-dyed fabrics made sense and topping them with shell-embroidery made it even better for ladies to pick it for their next bachelorette or a vacation wardrobe till the pandemic knocked the door,” says designer Prreeti JN of Nirmooha.