Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / 2020’s key trends that never saw the light of the day 

2020’s key trends that never saw the light of the day 

Designers give the lowdown on key style moments we missed out on due to Covid-19. 

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:02 IST

By Manish Mishra, Hindustan Times

Bermuda shots by Dion Lee

2020 has spelled havoc for luxury retail. Designers lost out on a season of fashion as there were no buyers and with no commercial flights, some of the design houses had all the shipments sitting with them. Besides, there was no red carpet or street style so none of the runway trends could be played out on streets and at events. Hence, we got designers to share some of the crucial trends in 2020 which never really got registered.  

Tiered maxi by Erdem

Tiered maxi dresses 

“The new changed homebound lifestyle did not have any scope for the predicted trend of Victorian tiered ruffled maxi dresses in opulent fabrics like taffeta and wallpaper print brocade and oversized sleeves which were more apt for galas  and red carpets,” says designer Shruti Sancheti. 

Pantone blue 

”The classic blue which is a colour of the evening sky could barely make its presence felt. Since there were no parties or events, this beautiful hue hardly found its way in the wardrobes as it would have in normalcy.”

Bermudas/ Pedal pushers



“It’s sad that pedal pusher pantsuits could not see the corporate work space and spring holidays of this year! It could have been such a huge trend which missed the presence due to the pandemic,” says designer Nikita Mhaisalkar. 



Fringe fiesta 

”Also, one major trend of the 2020 that missed the red carpets and the glam platform is the fringes. I miss it as it was also a major part of my SS2020 line,” adds Nikita. 

Bikini tops 

“Our hearts melted the most while looking back at our beloved bikini tops from our beach collection. Space-dyed fabrics made sense and topping them with shell-embroidery made it even better for ladies to pick it for their next bachelorette or a vacation wardrobe till the pandemic knocked the door,” says designer Prreeti JN of Nirmooha.  

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Sep 06, 2020 16:29 IST
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
Sep 06, 2020 17:12 IST
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 14:02 IST

latest news

1 killed, several hurt in weekend Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
Sep 06, 2020 17:25 IST
Prakash takes charge as Pimpri-Chinchwad police chief
Sep 06, 2020 17:22 IST
Selfish, deceitful people do not reach positions of power at workplace
Sep 06, 2020 17:21 IST
Here’s how airlines can attract passengers again
Sep 06, 2020 17:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.