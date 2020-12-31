2021: Time for closet detox 

You’ve just returned from your champagne-fuelled New Year holidays (that’s those amongst you reading this, who managed to escape to Dubai, Goa and Maldives or any other Covid-immune locale) and embraced work with elan. However, if the past few weeks of house parties entailed unapologetic sequins and skinny latex pants then the post-celebration phase calls for reconfiguring your closet and investing in pieces which are functional, forgiving and season less. Think AMPM’s comfy dresses, Pranay Baidya’s handloom sarees and organic offerings from Verandah. To sum it up, one’s looking at a 2021 closet brimming with earthy linens, comfy cottons and handwoven khadi in voluminous, slouchy, and breathable shapes as well as silhouettes.

Be mindful

Designer Anjali Patel Mehta of label Verandah observes that if you don’t love something and if you don’t want to repeat it then there’s no point keeping it. The designer is currently editing her own wardrobe in which she plans to retain her pieces from her favourite Parisian indie brands, besides sporty items which complement her athletic lifestyle. “Closet detox in 2021 is all about mindfulness. I am rethinking my shoe collection currently as I have many. I’d keep all my jackets as they are timeless. Then there are pieces which I plan to give away that I don’t need and are in good condition,” says the investment banker turned designer, who donated her banking wardrobe to charity a few years ago.

Invest, don’t buy

Priyanka Modi, Founder & Creative Director, AMPM says, “In a world that has been increasingly forcing ‘more and fast’ upon us, my only advice would be to invest, not buy. Consciousness becomes invaluable when our choices have real impacts. Be it on the people that make them, our consumption patterns or even the planet at large.

A contemporary wardrobe should comprise locally crafted clothes that are timeless and versatile. A wardrobe where repair and reuse are key and longevity is given precedence over trends.”

2021: Year of closet reboot

Designer Shruti Sancheti hails 2021 as the year of closet reboot. “2020 has taught us a lot and our perspective on everything - from responsible buying to sustainability - has changed. I’d say, keep pieces which you actually require and throw away clothes which make no sense. In fact, be more compassionate while editing your closet, for instance, give away pieces, like a warm jacket to someone, who needs it in the cold Delhi winters. The golden rule is - if there’s something in the closet, which you haven’t worn in a long time, then it makes total sense to get rid of it, unless it’s an heirloom piece or something of a sentimental value,” says she.

Buy in moderation

Designer Nimish Shah recommends moderate buying. “Restoring old clothes and recontextualising them with new additions like buttons etc is the way to go. Also, it’s imperative to buy things which are truly special. Moreover, supporting local businesses is crucial. Avoid purchasing items just because they’re from a certain brand or label. All in all one needs a grown-up approach to cultivating one’s closet in the new year,” says Nimish.

Embrace fun street wear

Designer Arpita Mehta opines that it’s time to get a little more active in 2021. “With people gradually making some movement, it’s time to resume dressing up in clothes that we have been deprived of over the last year! I think we can definitely look forward to fun street wear, stylised light occasion wear and comfortable work wear in 2021,” says she.

