25 years of DDLJ: Here’s why Simran’s style is still relevant over two decades later

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turns 25 today, and the movie managed to make a mark on all generations, be it our grandparents, parents and especially, millennials and 90s babies. The movie’s storyline was something most could relate to with Simran, an introverted girl with big dreams wishing to get out and ‘live her life’ before she gets hitched to a man of her father’s choice, she then goes on the journey of a lifetime, meeting a handsome stranger, Raj, living many adventures with him, falling in love, and we all know how the rest goes. The movie made all of us fantasize about our own ‘jaa jee le apni zindagi’ moment, and it was such a success that the movie is the longest running Bollywood film since its released in 1995. Other than the fantastical storyline, the film was shot in the most picturesque locations, had some of the most timeless songs and the uber fashionable looks of Simran showed her evolve from a shy, bespectacled bookworm into a confident, bold woman who also dropped some high octane fashion looks.

On DDLJ’s 25th anniversary, here is a look at some of the best fashion moments pulled off by Kajol in the iconic movie.

Kajol’s drunken dance number in the snowy peaks of the Swiss Alps has been recreated in Bollywood several times. The song was a high fashion moment in the film, as Kajol is seen frolicking about in the snow wearing a hot red mini, a black beret and knee-high boots.

Kajol’s black halter-necked velvet gown with knee-high slit is a look that can make heads turn on red carpets till date. Kajol’s pouffy high bun, diamond string earrings and minimal make-up made for a classy, timeless look.

One of our favourites, Kajol’s burnt orange skirt, cream full-sleeved shirt, brown, baggy coat and her chunky, dark brown belt oozed London street style, the cute sling back and beret added an element of Parisian chic to her look.

Given how in satin slip numbers are these days, Kajol’s peacock green halter necked gown, with a thigh-high slit would be super fashionable even today. Kajol’s gelled back slick bun from the film is as fashionable today as it was 25 years ago.

One of the simplest and cutest looks from the film, Kajol’s rain dance in her sheer white crop top and skirt co-ord set would very easily make for a fashionable addition to our wardrobes.

In a recent interview, leading Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra who designed the costumes for the movie shared his vision for the film. He said to ANI that the script played an important role in the costume designing of the film, saying, “Adi (Aditya Chopra) was very clear that he wanted Kajol to be very real but yet there is a clever quotient to her and that synergy I think came across very, very strongly in DDLJ’s costumes where they were relatable but yet there was something new and special about them.” He added, “I think that’s what stayed on with the characters in Indian cinema. It was real but yet had a certain dreamy, certain aspirational and certain style element about them and that worked.”

