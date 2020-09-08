25 Years of Rangeela: Skater dresses, co-ord outfits, berets and everything we loved on Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar’s sartorial sense in Rangeela was by and large casual, with a few sarees and lehengas to add gravitas to her character. (Eros Now/YouTube)

It all starts with a dream that the audience is privy to, like watching a film that’s going on inside the head of the protagonist of this Ram Gopal Varma film that released 25 years ago today.

Two and a half decades later, Urmila Matondkar’s casual style - from co-ords, skater dresses, leotards with scarfs to the oversized shirts, high-waist jeans and wool berets continue to be one of the main talking points of this film. Matondkar had been styled by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra for the film.

The actor was also seen in traditional wear like lehengas in Bandhani and Gharchola, and Georgette sarees in solid colours, previously seen on actors such as Rekha and Sridevi in YRF films.

Starting with the flouncy printed skater dress and boots to the relatively mature lehenga look (both for song sequences in the film), here’s listing our favourites from this 1995 film starring Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Urmila Matondkar in the iconic printed dress from the title song of the film, Rangeela. ( YouTube )

Skater dress:

While the printed dress on a white base is one that’s deeply etched in our minds from the song, Rangeela Re, Urmila also sported a Tangerine-hued dress in a similar silhouette for another song later on the in the movie.

They matched the attitude she was to carry in the film - that of a carefree yet ambitious starlet-in-the-making.

Urmila Matondkar in a tangerine skater dress for a song in Rangeela. ( Eros Now/YouTube )

Skirts:

In song sequences and scenes of the film, Urmila was seen in a maroon pleated knee-length skirt with an A-line cut, followed by a long bottle green skirt in a similar silhouette that she wears for a crucial scene in the film.

Shorts/Hot pants:

The high-waisted looks were out-and-out ‘90s, but the figure-hugging tees could have set off a whole new trend.

Also seen were leotards that go with her dancer image that was stylishly worn with scarves around the waist, giving it a sarong-like look.

Oversized shirts and jeans/pants:

From a white oversized shirt to a denim one, Urmila has donned both variants in the film. In one of the scenes, she is also seen complements Aamir Khan’s tie-knot shirt style. Interestingly, her hair is seldom left open for these scenes, which might add to the body language that was expected of the actor for the film.

Urmila Matondkar in hot pink co-ords for a song in Rangeela. ( Eros Now/YouTube )

Co-ords:

Largely seen in the song, Tanha Tanha, Urmila wears a hot pink, a multi-coloured, a plain white and a floral orange combination in this number. Her hair match the locales where the song is shot -- beachy waves for the beach-side sequences.

Urmila Matondkar in a burnt orange lehenga-choli from Rangeela. ( Eros Now/YouTube )

Sarees and lehengas:

The Georgette sarees with matching danglers for earrings are an instant hit, but the Gharchola, Bandhani and Mirrorwork (traditionally Rajasthani) could have been a wee-bit of a gamble but Urmila Matondkar aced this look too. Shot amid the picturesque sand dunes in Rajasthan, the burnt orange and reds stand out in contrast.

Urmila Matondkar in a black beret in a song from Rangeela. ( Eros Now/YouTube )

Berets:

Not one that was commonly seen on actresses in the era, the berets were interesting accessories to the looks the actress donned in this film.

Which one of Urmila’s looks from Rangeela continues to be your favourite? Tweet to us and let us know!

