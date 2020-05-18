50-year-old Jennifer Lopez shows off ripped bod in gym wear mid-workout

It seems Jennifer Lopez is immune to the ravages of time, and the American singer and actor seems to be getting younger with every passing day. (Instagram)

It seems Jennifer Lopez is immune to the ravages of time, and the American singer and actor seems to be getting younger with every passing day. The I Ain’t Your Mama singer, much like the rest of the world, is homebound on account of lockdowns in place globally because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, and is using this time to bond with her loved ones, spend some quality time with them, and work up a sweat to maintain that enviable body all while looking amazing. Who knew you can look gorgeous even while you work up a sweat? Well Jenny from the block certainly can.

The 50-year-old songstress gave fans a peek at her home gym on Instagram, where she hit the machines in a camouflage print sports bra and matching leggings. The singer showed off her ripped body thanks to two mirror selfies she managed to take in between pumping iron. The ‘On The Floor’ singer captioned the picture “If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you,” along with the hashtag #CamoFriday. In her second snap, JLo is seen giving a mean mug to the camera while sitting on a workout bench while her arm and ab muscles are on display. It appears that the Hustlers actor sure worked up a sweat, as her naturally wavy hair is tied up in a top bun, while she shows off her gold hoop earrings.

The actor also recently posted a throwback to her Monster in Law days with Hollywood legend Jane Fonda, she wrote on Instagram, “Celebrating 15 Years of #MonsterInLaw!

Throwing it back to some fond memories and that hilarious scene with Jane Fonda!! We all need a little moment to laugh these days, right?! I can’t believe it’s been 15 years since this incredibly fun movie!”

She also posted photos with beau Alex Rodriguez talking about the importance of loved ones in trying times like now. She wrote, “When the headlines look like this, it’s so important to hug the ones you love a little tighter and tell them how much you love them. #LifeIsPrecious #Grateful #SundayMood”.

Lately, the Second Act star has been at home quarantining with her kids and fiance Alex Rodriguez. Earlier this year, the pair confirmed their summer 2020 wedding has been put on pause amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

