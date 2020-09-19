Sections
E-Paper
Home / Fashion and Trends / A crescendo of theatricality and glamour

A crescendo of theatricality and glamour

Designer Amit Aggarwal’s collection celebrates weightlessness of the ocean strewn with traditional craftsmanship and modern techniques.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 23:15 IST

By Prerna Gauba Sibbal, Hindustan Times

The designer who launched his digital store a few hours before the show seems to be adapting to the euphemistical new normal.

Deep inside the water was Amit Aggarwal’s runway at the India Couture Week 2020 organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times. The art of ramp performance is beginning to change, nondescript walks down the runway are being replaced by underwater digital films with pauses and twirls. The designer who launched his digital store a few hours before the show seems to be adapting to the euphemistical new normal. As his imagination whirls with the film, the creations stayed etched to his signature style - metallic, sculptured and dramatic. His collection depicts the weightlessness of the ocean and the idea to see through the portals of time manifested in re-imagined industrial material and signature polymers.

 

Halter blouses with lehengas and dramatical accents on the shoulders stood out. He relied on his signature techniques yet again with striped accents on the lehengas, intricate hand embroidery, recycled sequin tubes and organzas. The colour palette hit the right notes with whites, beiges, rose gold, purple, blues and greens- all borrowed from the ocean making a multisensory assault.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, NC says ‘declare medical emergency in Jammu’
Sep 19, 2020 23:07 IST
Indian-American Amul Thapar in the race to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Sep 20, 2020 00:47 IST
CSK take all setbacks in their stride, ease to victory against MI
Sep 19, 2020 23:58 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 17:40 IST

latest news

 Left’s tie-up talks with RJD hit, CPI-ML fumes over a ‘raw deal’
Sep 20, 2020 04:36 IST
Covid: King George’s Medical University finds 30 plasma donors ‘by chance’
Sep 20, 2020 04:29 IST
Heritage receives a blow at Chhota Imambada gate in Lucknow
Sep 20, 2020 04:23 IST
Trump touts ‘fantastic’ TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle
Sep 20, 2020 03:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.