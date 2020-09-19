A crescendo of theatricality and glamour

The designer who launched his digital store a few hours before the show seems to be adapting to the euphemistical new normal.

Deep inside the water was Amit Aggarwal’s runway at the India Couture Week 2020 organised by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times. The art of ramp performance is beginning to change, nondescript walks down the runway are being replaced by underwater digital films with pauses and twirls. The designer who launched his digital store a few hours before the show seems to be adapting to the euphemistical new normal. As his imagination whirls with the film, the creations stayed etched to his signature style - metallic, sculptured and dramatic. His collection depicts the weightlessness of the ocean and the idea to see through the portals of time manifested in re-imagined industrial material and signature polymers.

Halter blouses with lehengas and dramatical accents on the shoulders stood out. He relied on his signature techniques yet again with striped accents on the lehengas, intricate hand embroidery, recycled sequin tubes and organzas. The colour palette hit the right notes with whites, beiges, rose gold, purple, blues and greens- all borrowed from the ocean making a multisensory assault.