A high dose of realism

Shantanu & Nikhil’s new collection Resurgence redefined the neo-luxe bride synonymous with an unbridled spirit.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:17 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Shantanu & Nikhil showcased their new collection Resurgence at the ongoing India Couture Week 2020.

A befitting response to the current scenario that we all are into, Shantanu & Nikhil’s fashion film titled Resurgence at the ongoing India Couture Week, presented by the Fashion Design Council of India in association with Hindustan Times, instilled that hope in their patrons that life will be back to normalcy.

The collection redefined the neo-luxe bride, with its contemporary silhouettes, drapes and abundant usage of metallic gold. Their title Resurgence aptly puts into perspective a new era that we all are entering into while fighting all odds. Shantanu & Nikhil as a label, has established an aesthetic that is easily recognisable and that’s what makes the brand so strong. What stood out the most in this outing were metallic influences, goth appliques and zardozi work seen on the gowns and dresses.

 

Striking blacks, whispering greys and evocative reds set the tone and tenor of this note-worthy lineup. Signature draped kurtas for men find a new companion in the structured bandhgalas and sherwanis. The models epitomised powerful Grecian goddesses in the dramatic skirts. Gold and silver hand harness used in styling the look signified the inner power and strength that a S&N bride represents.

