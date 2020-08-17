Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / A Tricolour tribute to the heroes

A Tricolour tribute to the heroes

Designers pay a stylish tribute to female Covid-19 warriors, who shed patriarchy to bits and emerged as leaders. Hats off to their invincible spirit!

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 18:25 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

Illustration by designer Alpana Mittal

Amid the pandemic, we heard of many faceless heroes — countless female doctors and cops separated from their kids for weeks, newlyweds who chose PPE kits over wedding finery, women who didn’t let Covid-19 sap their morale, women in small towns who shed patriarchy to bits, as they led the fight against
Covid-19. This Independence Day, designers pay a tribute to these heroes — strong, spirited and ready to take up any battle.

Sketch by designer Shubhika Davda

Wings of freedom by Shubhika Davda

The freedom girl is dressed in a voluminous and embellished skirt in leheriya silk, with hues borrowed from the Tricolour. The bow at the back symbolises wings of freedom as well as the celebration of the female power. The black strike on the eyes signifies looking inwards to focus on what’s good inside of us.

Sketch by Shruti Sancheti

She won’t give up by Shruti Sancheti

The pandemic doesn’t sap her strength. She is the new-age Indian woman who draws positivity from the Tricolour hues as she takes a vow to keep her loved ones safe. Mask and shield don’t dim her inner light.

Sketch by Alpana Mittal

Women, the fighters by Alpana Mittal

When women unite, they can do the unbelievable. This army of women dressed in identical outfit is ready to take up any fight.



Sketch by designer Nikita Mhaisalkar

Kudos to courage by Nikita Mhaisalkar

The illustration depicts a mother in a PPE kit separated from her child. Hats off to brave mums who put duty first and made endless sacrifices to ensure that we remain safe in the pandemic.

Sketch by designer Neeta Lulla

Keeping chin up by Neeta Lulla

This illustration showcases the power of positivity. The empowered Indian woman has a modern outlook and at the same time, she derives strength from her roots and culture to overcome adversities.

