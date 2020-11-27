Sections
Aditi Rao Hydari does quarantine fashion right, ‘chappals make a grand entry’ with chic look for virtual event

Friday fashion: Aditi Rao Hydari slipping on Kohlapuris under crisp shirt-distressed jeans for a virtual event is all of us on Zoom calls during work from home

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 17:28 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘chappals make a grand entry’ with chic look for virtual event (Instagram/aditiraohydari)

Proving to be an epitome of beauty and grace, Padmaavat star Aditi Rao Hydari did quarantine fashion right this week as she geared up to attend a virtual event at her sartorial best. However, like the most of us on Zoom calls all throughout work from home, Aditi too slipped on a pair of chappals while she took the glam look a notch higher with the rest of her chic attire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aditi shared a picture featuring her full classy look. Donning a white crisp shirt tucked inside a pair of high waist distressed denim jeans, both from the Spanish fast fashion brand Zara, the actor teamed it with a pair of brown leather handcrafted Kohlapuri footwear by Indian fashion label Aprajita Toor.

Accessorising her look with a pair of gold earrings, a wristwatch and a delicately layered golden neckpiece from the Swedish brand, H&M, the diva left her beautiful tresses open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle. Opting for minimalistic makeup, Aditi wore a dab of luscious pink lipstick and mascara laden eyelashes.

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi shared in the caption, “Oopar shervani neeche pareshaani... #virtuallife Heels? Whaa? when @sanamratansi isn’t looking, the chappals make a grand entry @aprajitatoorofficial (sic).”



 

Aditi is the brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, India which recently launched an initiative to fight street harassment. It offers training free of cost to people who witnesses harassment and schools them on how to take action to defuse such situations and make public spaces safer.

Aditi was seen promoting the training that involves a ‘5Ds method’ which includes distracting, delay, delegate, document and direct. “Distract and Delay methods worked very well with me as distract requires the creativity to interrupt an incident by asking the time or pretending to be lost. I found it to be effective and timely. I also like the concept of delay where you be a friend and comfort the harassed person after the incident and acknowledge that the behaviour was wrong. It is so important for the victim to know that they are not overreacting and what happened to them was wrong,” Aditi had shared at the event.

