Aditi Rao Hydari in an Aztec tie up crop-top and denims make us absolutely love the flirty feminine vibes

Aditi Rao Hydari’s boho-chic fashion will make you go weak in the knees (Instagram/sanamratansi/shopverb)

Setting the mercury soaring again with her hot glamorous looks is Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari and this time with her sultry boho-chic look. After nailing some sartorial festive looks that were hands down fashion inspiration this week, Aditi was recently seen stepping up casual glam by channeling bohemian vibes and we are totally digging for the flirty feminine vibes it sent across.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aditi’s stylist Sanam Ratansi gave a sneak peek of the diva’s ravishing look and fashionistas can’t keep calm. The pictures featured Aditi in a chic and unconventionally stunning orange and blue Aztec printed tie-front crop top, teamed with a pair of high waist blue mom jeans.

The vintage boho style top featured bubble sleeve wrap. To add to the oomph factor of the look, Aditi completed the attire with a pair of blue heels.

She accessorised her look with a delicate gold star necklace to resemble the perfect dreamy gypsy girl as she struck sensuous poses for the camera. Leaving her mid-parted hair open, Aditi wore a dab of crimson lipstick and minimalistic makeup with mascara-laden eyelashes and on-fleek eyebrows.

Check out Aditi’s boho fashion here:

Recently seen in Amazon Prime’s Telugu serial killer thriller V, Aditi will next be seen in choreographer Brinda’s directorial debut, Hey Sinamika, which will also star South sensations Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. Meanwhile, Aditi has been shooting for an untitled film opposite actor John Abraham which will also star Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta.

In her kitty, Aditi also has Ajay Bhupathi’s Telugu film, Maha Samudram, where she will be playing the leading lady opposite Siddharth and Sharwanand. This will be Aditi’s first film with Siddharth and Sharwanand.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter