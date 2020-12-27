Aditi Rao Hydari in red organza silk saree is our fashion hero of the week for refreshing festive inspo

Always the one to leave us smitten with her sartorial elegance and effortlessly royal looks, Aditi Rao Hydari once again made heads turn as she refined timeless beauty this festive and wedding season in a red organza silk saree. Turning out to be our fashion hero of the week, the Padmaavat actor’s refreshing festive inspo looked smart and sophisticated and was all we needed to brush aside the winter gloom.

In the pictures that have now gone viral, Aditi can be seen channeling her desi vibes as she stunned in the six yards of elegance. Donning Raw Mango’s ‘Hazari’ organza silk saree in red colour, the Bollywood actor teamed it with ‘Bilal’ multi-coloured Varanasi silk blouse that is inspired by the stripes seen in ‘Jamawar’ shawls.

The red saree featured small floral butis embroidered through the intricate form of ‘Aari’ and ‘Zardozi’. Accessorising her look with Kishandas & Co.’s heritage jewels, Aditi was seen wearing a pair of kundan earrings and a kundan neckpiece, both studded with uncut diamonds, polkis and emeralds.

Pulling back her mid-parted sleek tresses in a low bun adorned with red roses, Aditi wore a nude lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She completed the elegant ethnic look with a tiny black bindi and we cannot take our eyes off the fashionista while we wait to recreate the look.

As always, Aditi was styled by Sanam Ratansi. With her classy looks, Aditi has often proven to be an epitome of beauty and grace, be it in easy going boho-chic looks, royal satin silk garments or festive ghararas and other ethnic ensembles.

