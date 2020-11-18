Adman Vishwajeet Singh Rana launches exclusive designer fashion label for men called Sons + Fathers

Targeted at men who take pride in looking good and value quality over quantity, sons + fathers offers classic menswear. (Asian News International )

Vishwajeet Singh Rana (ex-country head of TBWA \Media Arts Lab and ex-Senior Vice President of Ogilvy) has launched an exclusive designer menswear fashion label called sons + fathers.

Targeted at men who take pride in looking good and value quality over quantity, sons + fathers offers classic menswear.

Sons + Fathers has been founded with a primary focus on providing elegant, carefully crafted, ethically produced, handmade clothing for men.

“Our philosophy is, fashion comes and goes but the style is eternal hence we believe in timeless appeal and create clothes made of finest quality fabric, which will last you a lifetime if you take care of them. And we partner with small but best, ethical partners,” said Vishwajeet.

He further adds, ‘each fabric is handpicked individually and we certainly are only for men who take pride in looking good. It is NOT for everyone’.

Vishwajeet Singh Rana, an alumnus of Central Saint Martins, London, not only designed the clothes but he has also directed the film and shot the campaign. So besides being an advertising guy, he is a fashion designer, photographer (whose work has got exhibited in 4 countries). A creative guy who loves to wear suits.

It is a capsule collection, not mass-produced, which means most pieces are individual pieces - so what you buy - only you will have.

Men in India have had limited choice up-till recently but they have started taking pride in their appearance.

“When I came back to India in 2006 - I use to struggle to find good clothes for men and use to look forward to my trips abroad so I could shop and stock up. Lot of it has changed now...which is great. We will keep infusing new stuff but we don’t intend to be a mass production label. We will always be only for men with discerning taste,” Vishwajeet further added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter