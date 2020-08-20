After Alaya F, Malaika Arora shares ‘trick or tip’ about the benefits of coffee on skin health, dark circles and cellulite. Watch video

The coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown may have us bored and cooped up at home, but the one good thing it did was make us more self reliant. Be it learning how to cook or to groom oneself, our new reality has forced us to be completely independent, as any form of contact could lead to possible contamination. The current situation also happens to be one of the greatest equaliser and the past few months have shown us how our beloved Bollywood celebrities are like us in many ways. Bollywood actors have spent the past many months sharing their fitness, dietary, skincare, nighttime routines with their fans, giving us a glimpse into what a day in their lives looks like without their huge teams to assist them.

Malaika Arora is one such celebrity who has shared recipes, fitness routines, and more with her fans, and the latest hack she has to offer is one that another starlet swears by.

ALSO READ | Get glowing skin this festive season with these quick DIY skin treatments

The 46-year-old took to her Instagram and posted a video where she shares a beauty secret, the video was captioned, “Who said coffee is always bad for your health. Here’s a tip to turn that villain into a hero.Body scrub: Mix the leftover coffee ground with Some brown sugar and coconut oil. It serves as an easy, instant and aromatic home scrub. The caffeine in the coffee has potent antioxidants that help protect skin from sun damage and helps promote overall skin health.”

In the video, the reality show judge shared how a young Malaika was always advised by her mother to use a loofah or a pumice stone to scrub her skin and get rid of the dead cells, and that later in life she began using different products to achieve the same purpose. She continued by saying now that she had run out of the products, and given the pandemic situation, she decided to make her own easy three ingredient coffee scrub.

Malaika explained how the ingredients, ground leftover coffee powder, fine brown or white sugar and coconut or almond oil, have antioxidant properties, remove dead cells and make the skin soft and smooth.

“It makes your skin supple, it makes your skin soft…great antioxidants and removes all the dead cells. Rub it in circular motion, then rinse and dry and apply a moisturizer of your choice. Your skin will be like makkhan (butter)” she said in the video.

ALSO READ | Alaya F’s home made coffee mask is perfect to get rid of dark circles, puffiness and more

Previously Alaya F had also shared a similar coffee scrub face scrub recipe on her Instagram. In the post Alaya shared how she made this face mask very often and that it helped her get a nice glow. The ingredients in Alaya’s version are ground coffee, olive oil, honey, sugar and milk.

The caffeine in coffee is actually very beneficial and reduces the appearance of cellulite, skin inflammation after a long time in the sun, stubborn dark circles and has antioxidants which have a calming effect on the skin. Sugar acts as a great exfoliator and the oil helps keep the skin moisturised. And you know it’s gotta be good if two starlets are raving about it!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter