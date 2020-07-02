After Daniel Greider, Hugo Boss poaches Oliver Timm, another Tommy Hilfiger executive

Sections
German fashion house Hugo Boss has appointed Oliver Timm as its chief sales officer with effect from January 1, 2021, just weeks after it hired former Tommy Hilfiger boss Daniel Grieder as its next chief executive.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 18:01 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Berlin

FILE PHOTO: The Hugo Boss logo is seen in Metzingen, Germany, June 16, 2017. (REUTERS)

German fashion house Hugo Boss has appointed Oliver Timm as its chief sales officer with effect from Jan. 1, 2021, just weeks after it hired former Tommy Hilfiger boss Daniel Grieder as its next chief executive. Timm has been chief commercial officer of fashion company PVH Europe since 2016, overseeing the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands in the region.

Hugo Boss said last month that Grieder, the former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe, will start on June 1, 2021, succeeding Mark Langer. “I am very happy that, with the addition of Oliver Timm, our managing board is now complete. The depth and breadth of his expertise in retail, wholesale and ecommerce make him the perfect candidate for a position of this significance at Hugo Boss”, said Hermann Waldemer, Chairman of the Hugo Boss Ag supervisory board according to a report of Fashion United UK.

The German company said on Wednesday that now the appointments to the board were complete, Langer would step down and take up a consultative role on July 16, rather than on Sept. 30 as planned when it announced his departure.

Hugo Boss said Langer’s responsibilities were already being transferred to the remaining members of the board.



Finance chief Yves Mueller is set to serve as the management board’s spokesman until Grieder joins. According to media reports, Daniel Grieder expressed his excitement, saying, “Hugo Boss is a fantastic organization. I’m arriving at an exciting time and eagerly looking forward to making my contribution to the further evolution of this German fashion icon. The company has very considerable potential.”

