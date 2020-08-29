Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / After Dolce & Gabbana and Mango, Tommy Hilfiger unveils hijab collection

After Dolce & Gabbana and Mango, Tommy Hilfiger unveils hijab collection

Unperturbed by Islamophobia, all-American designer Tommy Hilfiger embraces modest fashion by launching its first hijab collection

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 09:05 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

After burkini, Tommy Hilfiger unveils first hijab collection (Instagram/Twitter (@tommyhilfiger/@ifdc_org))

Setting a classic example of meaningful diversity and inclusion in the global fashion industry, US designer brand Tommy Hilfiger created quite a stir as it unveiled its first hijab collection. The trendsetter in the modest fashion industry was Dolce and Gabbana’s debut abaya collection in January 2016 but Hilfiger too was not behind as it has been previously catering to the Islamic economy with its limited Ramadan collection ever since 2014.

Before the PVH Corp. owned designer brand, numerous high-end fashion houses including Giorgio Armani, DKNY and Burberry or high street retailers like H&M and Mango had too embraced modest dressing. The focus on accommodating the market is not much of a surprise though since the modest fashion industry is worth $283 billion worldwide as per the latest estimations of January 2020.

As Tommy Hilfiger jumped this bandwagon of modest inventory, it unveiled its first-ever hijab which is perfect for sweltering temperatures. The lightweight head covering ensures breathability as it is made with a fine and woven jacquard.

Effortlessly elegant and comfortable, the soft grey hijab has a delicate shimmer shot through with a gentle lurex thread.It features mosaic-like tumbling TH initials in a block pattern with Tommy Hilfiger branding running on a strip at the ends.



The hijab by the premium designer lifestyle group has hit the markets and is available to purchase online and globally in select Tommy Hilfiger stores. Recently for a sports-illustrated shoot, Tommy Hilfiger dressed hijabi model Halima Aden in a custom-made burkini too. 

Tapping into Muslim consumer needs, western designers controlling global fashion need to understand that this audience is just as stylish and demanding of their fashion wardrobes as anybody else, given the purchasing power of Muslim luxury consumers.Enormous and long-term payoffs will only be enjoyed by the brands that do not miss the mark when they attempt modesty lines, do not come up with drab or monochromic collections only or ones that have nothing exceptional or remotely noteworthy to offer.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Environment ministry could defer deadline for thermal plants to meet air pollution norms
Aug 29, 2020 10:08 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.4 million, recoveries cross 2.6 million
Aug 29, 2020 10:07 IST
Dishant Yagnik tests negative for Covid-19, to join RR in UAE
Aug 29, 2020 10:04 IST
Chinese researcher arrested in US on charges of stealing trade secrets
Aug 29, 2020 10:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.