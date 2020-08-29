After Dolce & Gabbana and Mango, Tommy Hilfiger unveils hijab collection

Setting a classic example of meaningful diversity and inclusion in the global fashion industry, US designer brand Tommy Hilfiger created quite a stir as it unveiled its first hijab collection. The trendsetter in the modest fashion industry was Dolce and Gabbana’s debut abaya collection in January 2016 but Hilfiger too was not behind as it has been previously catering to the Islamic economy with its limited Ramadan collection ever since 2014.

Before the PVH Corp. owned designer brand, numerous high-end fashion houses including Giorgio Armani, DKNY and Burberry or high street retailers like H&M and Mango had too embraced modest dressing. The focus on accommodating the market is not much of a surprise though since the modest fashion industry is worth $283 billion worldwide as per the latest estimations of January 2020.

As Tommy Hilfiger jumped this bandwagon of modest inventory, it unveiled its first-ever hijab which is perfect for sweltering temperatures. The lightweight head covering ensures breathability as it is made with a fine and woven jacquard.

Effortlessly elegant and comfortable, the soft grey hijab has a delicate shimmer shot through with a gentle lurex thread.It features mosaic-like tumbling TH initials in a block pattern with Tommy Hilfiger branding running on a strip at the ends.

The hijab by the premium designer lifestyle group has hit the markets and is available to purchase online and globally in select Tommy Hilfiger stores. Recently for a sports-illustrated shoot, Tommy Hilfiger dressed hijabi model Halima Aden in a custom-made burkini too.

Tapping into Muslim consumer needs, western designers controlling global fashion need to understand that this audience is just as stylish and demanding of their fashion wardrobes as anybody else, given the purchasing power of Muslim luxury consumers.Enormous and long-term payoffs will only be enjoyed by the brands that do not miss the mark when they attempt modesty lines, do not come up with drab or monochromic collections only or ones that have nothing exceptional or remotely noteworthy to offer.

