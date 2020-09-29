Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / After Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday channels Saara Zamaana’s Amitabh Bachchan for Khaali Peeli song

After Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday channels Saara Zamaana’s Amitabh Bachchan for Khaali Peeli song

Ananya Panday’s latest behind the scenes post is taking us back to Amitabh Bachchan’s famous 1980’s song Saara Zamana Haseeno Deewana (Yarana 1981).

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 17:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Ananya Panday, Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram/Movie Stills)

Ananya Panday is super excited for her upcoming film Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter on October 2, and the actor has been promoting the film on her social media as well, often sharing new looks. In her most recent post on Instagram the young actor can be seen wearing a black ensemble, with a frock-styled jacker and pants, outlined with blue LED lights. The actor posted the boomerang with the caption, “Let nothing dim the light that shines from within”, she sported her signature look from the movie with kohl-lined eyes, open hair and nose pin in place as she turned the lights on and off of her outfit. And her behind the scenes post is taking us back to Amitabh Bachchan’s famous 1980’s song Saara Zamana Haseeno Deewana (Yarana 1981).

 

In the iconic number, a young Amitabh can be seen sporting a jacket that lights up, reminiscent of Michael Jackson’s style, with big shoulders and gold embroidery. Amitabh twirls around wearing big sunglasses, the song as well as the look have been so iconic, that they have been recreated by Bollywood on quite a few occasions.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a still from ( YouTube )

Other than Ananya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranbir Kapoor have also recreated the iconic look in the past. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also paid tribute to the look in the 2013 film Shootout At Wadala in the song Babli Badmaash. Priyanka wore a black cutout catsuit with LED lights along the sides, she told The Indian Express, “I have acted in three remake films (referring to Zanjeer, Agneepath and Don) of Mr Amitabh Bachchan. I am a big fan of his. Unfortunately, I couldn’t play his role. So it is my ode to him through this song.”

Ranbir Kapoor ( YouTube )

While Ranbir Kapoor wore a light up suit for a light bulb ad.

