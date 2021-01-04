Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Alaya F flaunts luxurious silhouette in Rs 89k chiffon-organza draped ruffle saree and we are smitten

Alaya F flaunts luxurious silhouette in Rs 89k chiffon-organza draped ruffle saree and we are smitten

Alaya F looks striking yet free-spirited in a green ruffled saree with a champagne gold embroidered blouse by Ridhi Mehra and we can’t take our eyes off the beauty as we quickly take fashion cues to slay at the next wedding function this season

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 12:22 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Alaya’s luxurious silhouette in Rs 89k draped ruffle saree leaves us smitten (Instagram/ridhimehraofficial)

Just one movie old, Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F is already grabbing headlines for her sartorial elegance and for pushing the corridors of conventional looks. Recently, the diva dressed up in a saree for an endorsement shoot along with actor Neena Gupta and Sayani Gupta and the fashion police was on immediate alert.

Looking striking yet free-spirited, Alaya was dressed in a green ruffled saree with a champagne gold embroidered blouse and we can’t take our eyes off the beauty as we quickly take fashion cues to slay at the next wedding function this season. The chiffon-organza draped ruffle saree was held at the waist by a gorgeous sequin embroidered belt and was teamed up with the half-sleeves net blouse to amp up the oomph factor.

 

Pulling back her luscious tresses in a ponytail hairstyle, Alaya flaunted a pair of gold jhumkis and accessorised her look further with a statement gold neckpiece and a gold bangle in each hand. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow, the 23-year-old added to the glam look with rosy blush and highlighted cheeks, a streak of eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows as she truck elegant poses for the camera.



 

The saree is credited to Indian fashion designer, Ridhi Mehra’s Mor Bagh collection that boasts of strong creatives, revamping the classic bridal ensembles without compromising on tradition and focusing on subtle hues. The saree originally costs Rs 88,900 on their designer site.

Alaya F’s saree by Ridhi Mehra ( ridhimehra.com )

Alaya was styled for the advertorial by former fashion director, Malini Banerji.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
LIVE: Farm leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan, talks with govt to begin shorty
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Enough stockpile of vaccines for priority groups in first phase: VK Paul
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Schools reopen in Aurangabad, 2 teachers test covid positive
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid-19 vaccine right away. Here’s why
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hina Khan flaunts washboard abs, says fit girls are the best girls
by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.