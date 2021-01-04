Alaya F flaunts luxurious silhouette in Rs 89k chiffon-organza draped ruffle saree and we are smitten

Just one movie old, Jawaani Jaaneman star Alaya F is already grabbing headlines for her sartorial elegance and for pushing the corridors of conventional looks. Recently, the diva dressed up in a saree for an endorsement shoot along with actor Neena Gupta and Sayani Gupta and the fashion police was on immediate alert.

Looking striking yet free-spirited, Alaya was dressed in a green ruffled saree with a champagne gold embroidered blouse and we can’t take our eyes off the beauty as we quickly take fashion cues to slay at the next wedding function this season. The chiffon-organza draped ruffle saree was held at the waist by a gorgeous sequin embroidered belt and was teamed up with the half-sleeves net blouse to amp up the oomph factor.

Pulling back her luscious tresses in a ponytail hairstyle, Alaya flaunted a pair of gold jhumkis and accessorised her look further with a statement gold neckpiece and a gold bangle in each hand. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow, the 23-year-old added to the glam look with rosy blush and highlighted cheeks, a streak of eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows as she truck elegant poses for the camera.

The saree is credited to Indian fashion designer, Ridhi Mehra’s Mor Bagh collection that boasts of strong creatives, revamping the classic bridal ensembles without compromising on tradition and focusing on subtle hues. The saree originally costs Rs 88,900 on their designer site.

Alaya F’s saree by Ridhi Mehra ( ridhimehra.com )

Alaya was styled for the advertorial by former fashion director, Malini Banerji.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter