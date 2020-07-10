Alaya F’s home made coffee mask is perfect to get rid of dark circles, puffiness and more

Bollywood newcomer Alaya F has been very productive with her time at home during the lockdown, imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and has been posting some very interesting and helpful workout tips, healthy recipes and sharing her home made skincare routine as well. The Jawaani Jaaneman actor took to her Instagram account on Friday and posted a video where she shares how she gets rid of facial puffiness and also exfoliates her skin with a home made coffee mask.

Alaya posted the video, in which she is wearing a black tank top with East Coast Vintage written on it and ripped jeans, her hair left open and her face spotless without makeup, on Instagram. She captioned it, “Homemade Coffee Face Mask/Scrub. Face puffiness has been my constant enemy and I’ve recently found the best solution to it! Here’s my favourite homemade face mask/scrub, it’ll reduce any puffiness, exfoliate your skin and leave it soft and glowwwwing (it’s also a great body scrub btw!)”.

In the video Alaya shared how the face mask was great to get a glow and that it is one she makes most often. The mask Alaya shared is made with ingredients found lying around the house like ground coffee, olive oil, honey, sugar and milk.

Alaya is definitely on to something, as according to healthline.com, coffee has several benefits when applied on your skin. The caffeine in coffee helps reduce the appearance of cellulite and the antioxidants in it have a calming effect. Coffee also reduces skin inflammation after you’ve been out in the sun for too long, is very beneficial in the treatment of acne and even has anti-ageing benefits. If you have extremely dark circles that are stubborn, coffee can help with that too according to Beverly Hills MD Cosmeceuticals. Sugar granule are great to exfoliate your skin, and since sugar is a natural humectant it helps draw moisture and hydrates your skin and keeps it moisturised from within. Olive oil is rich in vitamins like A, D, E and K, it is an antioxidant which means that it can reverse the damage from cancer-causing ultraviolet radiation. Olive oil also kills bacteria that may cause acne and is a great moisturiser.

