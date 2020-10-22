Sections
Alaya F’s Rs 2.3 lakh dance class outfit includes stunning Louis Vuitton bag, Gucci sneakers. SEE PICS

Alaya F was spotted wearing the black Louis Vuitton New Wave Multi-Pochette Bag which according to SpottedFashion.com is priced at $ 2,300 which is approximately Rs 1.7 lakhs, while the Ace Embroidered Platform Sneakers by Gucci retail at $790 (approximately Rs 58,000).

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Alaya F (VARINDER CHAWLA)

Alaya F is easily one of the most sought after millennial actors and the 22-year-old debutante has been making the most of the coronavirus lockdown and posting about her diet, fitness routine, make-up tutorials and more. The Jawaani Jaanemann actor recently stepped out to attend dance classes at her Andheri studio in Mumbai and nailed her usual casual, sporty style. Alaya wore a black sports bra under a black cropped muscle t-shirt. She paired this with navy blue track pants and had her hair up in a pony tail. However it was her gorgeous Louis Vuitton sling bag and Gucci sneakers that took our breath away, mostly because of the price point. Alaya was spotted wearing the black Louis Vuitton New Wave Multi-Pochette Bag which according to SpottedFashion.com is priced at $ 2,300 which is approximately Rs 1.7 lakhs, while the Ace Embroidered Platform Sneakers by Gucci retail at $790 (approximately Rs 58,000).

Alaya F ( Varinder Chawla )

Alaya F ( Varinder Chawla )

In a recent article in the Pune Mirror, Alaya shared, “Clothes can be empowering if you are comfortable in your skin first.” She went on to explain how fitness plays a big part as well, saying, “Fitness plays a big part in self-confidence if you are confident you can make a brown paper bag seem runway ready.”

