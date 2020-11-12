Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fashion and Trends / Alia Bhatt aces comfy winter fashion in Rs 97k Gucci sweater with Bambi-like fawn as she heads for Brahmastra dubbing

Alia Bhatt aces comfy winter fashion in Rs 97k Gucci sweater with Bambi-like fawn as she heads for Brahmastra dubbing

The light pink, heavy felted cotton sweatshirt, with Gucci emblazoned on the front in bright green is designed by French artist Nathalie Lété and priced at a whopping $1300 on the Gucci website, which comes to around Rs 97,000.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times Delhi

Alia Bhatt and the Gucci sweater (Varinder Chawla/ Gucci)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy dubbing for their latest and also first film together, Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy. And Alia, who has been keeping a fairly low profile lately, was snapped outside the dubbing studio in Mumbai by paparazzi. Alia stepped out of her car in a cute Gucci sweatshirt, blue jeans and a pale pink mask. She wore bright pink sneakers to complete her OOTD and although her outfit looks super chill and relaxed, the whimsical sweatshirt with a Bambi-like fawn on the front and a ladybug and flowers printed on the back comes at a whopping price tag of around Rs 1 lakh. The light pink, heavy felted cotton sweatshirt, with Gucci emblazoned on the front in bright green is designed by French artist Nathalie Lété and priced at a whopping $1300 on the Gucci website, which comes to around Rs 97,000. Alia sported no make-up behind her face mask and had her hair up in a half top-knot.

Alia Bhatt ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia Bhatt ( Varinder Chawla )

Alia Bhatt ( Varinder Chawla )

While it was just Alia heading for dubbing today, on Wednesday, both Alia and Ranbir had headed to the studio, with Alia wearing a black and white dress and Ranbir wore ripped jeans, a while full-sleeved shirt and a black cap with NY typography and matching mask. Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukherji, began production in 2018 but faced more than a few hiccups. In a February video released by the makers of Brahmastra the release date was announced to be December 4, 2020. In the video Ranbir said to Ayan, “My parents ask me every day that you are still doing the film or running after football or this girl (Alia),” in answer to which Ayan said it will release on December 4. Brahmastra is the first film in a fantasy trilogy.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
Nov 12, 2020 16:55 IST
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 15:30 IST
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 15:28 IST
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Nov 12, 2020 14:50 IST

latest news

Mercury continues to drop in Pune
Nov 12, 2020 17:00 IST
Xi Jinping challenges Joe Biden with move to snuff out Hong Kong dissent
Nov 12, 2020 16:54 IST
Alia Bhatt steps out in Rs 97k Gucci sweater for Brahmastra dubbing
Nov 12, 2020 16:54 IST
Deshmukh files nomination for Pune graduate assembly constituency.
Nov 12, 2020 16:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.