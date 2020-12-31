Sections
Alia Bhatt's bodycon dress with knee-length boots is the perfect outfit to welcome New Year in

Alia Bhatt has flown to Ranthambore with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and their families to ring in the New Year. The actor has been serving us some stunning looks lately and we are taking inspiration from the fashionista.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 10:46 IST

By Nishtha Grover, Hindustan Times Delhi

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in pink dress (Instagram/aliaabhatt)

Ring in the New Year while looking great just like Alia Bhatt. If you are trying to find outfit inspiration so that you can welcome 2021 in style, head over to Alia’s Instagram account. The actor who is currently holidaying with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor along with their families in Ranthambore has been inspiring us lately to add more dresses to our collection.

Alia has a casual and comfy dress for every occasion which also works perfectly as an evening look. For New Year’s Eve in Ranthambore, the Raazi actor opted to wear a pink ribbed mini dress. The bodycon dress highlighted Alia’s curves. She teamed it with a pair of beige knee-length boots which complimented the dress.

To brave the low temperature, she teamed the outfit with a purple-checkered trench coat and looked absolutely stunning. That was not all, Alia was also seen wearing a beige beanie cap matching her boots. She shared the image with her followers on Instagram and captioned it, “and to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers! (sic).”

 



If you look carefully, you will see Ranbir Kapoor sitting on the chair placed next to Alia. The stunner has been slaying dresses a lot lately. Have a look at some of our favourite picks from her collection:

 

 

 

Recently, during an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor had said that if it was not for the novel coronavirus outbreak, he would have married Alia in 2020. He further added, “But I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I am going to tick mark that goal very soon in my life.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Sadak 2 which also featured Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Her upcoming projects include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and RRR.

