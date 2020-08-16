Alicia Keys to release her skincare brand in collaboration with e.l.f Cosmetics

The singer-songwriter, producer and New York Times best-selling author, Alicia Keys, is launching an all-new “lifestyle beauty brand” in collaboration with e.l.f. Cosmetics. The collection of skincare products will be completely vegan and is all set to hit the shelves early next year.

Alicia Keys has been an advocate for the makeup-free lifestyle for a while now and has been very vocal about her stand. The musician has graced many award shows, such as the Grammys and the VMAs without a speck of makeup, which makes her the perfect person to launch her own skincare product line.

In 2016, Alicia posted a letter, explaining why she opted for the makeup-free lifestyle saying, “Every time I left the house, I would be worried if I didn’t put on makeup: What if someone wanted a picture?? What if they POSTED it??? These were the insecure, superficial, but honest thoughts I was thinking. And all of it, one way or another, was based too much on what other people thought of me.” She further elaborated on her stand staying, “Cause I don’t want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing.”

Even as Alicia made her choice to wear minimal makeup, she also stressed the importance of proper skincare. “My face is very prone to breakouts, so I am a fanatic about my face wash. I can’t just use everything... I can’t just use anything,” she said in a YouTube video titled ‘Get Unready with Me’, in which she dropped her night-time skincare routine.

Keeping in mind how comfortable and confident Alicia Keys is in her own skin, it makes her skincare brand all the more legitimate and special. The professionals at e.l.f. cosmetics are understandably excited to work with her as Alicia walks the walk when it comes to skincare.

“This is not another ‘celebrity beauty line,” said the head of corporate communications at e.l.f. Cosmetics, Melina Fried.

Kory Marchisotto, the chief marketing officer for the brand also said in a press release, “Alicia inspires millions of people every day. And now, more than ever, the world is craving a vision that is more than skin deep.”

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter