Amitabh Bachchan reminisces yesteryear fashion of teaming bell bottoms with flared sleeves

Remember watching Sholay and going gaga over style icon, Amitabh Bachchan’s hippie fashion statement in bell bottom pants? That swagger fashion game made Big B a ‘Shehenshah’ back then and even now with a perfect blend of classic, contemporary and quirky. While our eyes would pop out at the very thought of teaming bell-bottoms with a shirt featuring flared sleeves, the megastar nailed that 60’s fashion and still looked his sartorial best or so his throwback picture proves.

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Amitabh shared a monochromic picture where he can be seen clocking in yesteryear fashion which was an impressionable trend back then. Donning a loose-fitted shirt with flared sleeves and a pair of bell bottom pants, Amitabh struck a candid for the camera while posing in the backdrop of shrubs.

He reminisced in the caption, “... when it was not enough to be wearing flared trousers .. but flared sleeves as well .. (sic).”

In the movie Sholay, Amitabh’s denim bell bottom pants teamed with a shirt and denim jacket became a rage among fans back then. As the superstar ages with grace, his signature French beard and big black frame reading glasses are a fashion statement that have become one with his identity.

From Sholay to The Great Gatsby, the legendary angry young man of Bollywood has built his image as the style icon who inspires fashionistas even now with his fetish for simple and classic desi look in traditional khadi outfits or a dapper black tailored suit.

