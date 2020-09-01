Amp up your style game with printed pants

Sections
Injecting fun into their looks, the celebrities are teaming printed pants with shirts, crop tops, blouses, and even oversized tees.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 12:07 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Model Hailey Bieber rocks printed pants with satin shirt.

Printed pants are having a moment in the fashion world with celebrities and supermodels showing cool ways to style them. Injecting fun into their looks, they are teaming them with shirts, crop tops, blouses, and even oversized tees. We bring you some ideas to style these pants imaginatively.

Match the shade

Monotones are still in fashion. You can give this trend a new twist with prints. Take style cues from Kim Kardashian, who is wearing a bright pink paisley printed pants with a solid coloured summer cardigan in the same shade. A high ponytail adds the right amount of chic to her look.

Sporty chic

Supermodel Bella Hadid teams her paisley printed pants with a camisole. Picking up one dominating colour from the paisley printed pants, she wears a camisole in the same shade, yellow. Bella finished off the look with a pair of sneakers, a statement neckpiece, a neat bun and of course the mandatory mask.

Comfy casuals



Just because you don’t go out very often these days, doesn’t give you an excuse to not rock printed pants. Wear them at home like Janhvi Kapoor, who teamed up her paisley printed loose pants with an oversized basketball tee. A cool way to show off your style over a zoom call as you lounge on your sofa and chill.



Colour block

Model Hailey Bieber perfects sophistication in this printed yellow pants teamed with a crisp shirt in shade of blue. Her hair has been neatly slicked back to finish off the look. Perfect for a brunch date.

Retro rocks

Ananya Panday shows how to rock flared printed pants with off-shouldered cropped tee. She has styled her hair in a mun and accessorised the look with a pair of hoop earrings. High-waisted printed pants look great with crop tops and here’s proof.

 

