Amy Jackson’s pristine backless dress and son Andreas’ green pantsuit look too charming to miss

Hosting a close-knit affair in the United Kingdom as her little munchkin turned one, Robot 2.0 star Amy Jackson held nothing short of an “enchanted garden party” for her son Andreas Jax Panayiotou. Decked up nicely in a white theme decor, the garden looked dreamy with the decorations, a magnificent forest-themed birthday cake and chirpy guests.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Amy shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of the party which was hosted on September 17 when Andreas had turned one. Donning a pristine backless dress, accessorised with a pair of silver hoop earrings, Amy looked breathtaking alongside the birthday boy who looked dapper in a green and white prince suit.

Amy’s fiance George Panayiotou too was spotted striking a pose for the charming family picture. Sharing snippets from the garden party with Ellie Goulding’s song How Long Will I Love You playing in the backdrop, Amy captioned the video reel, “My beautiful baby boy’s special day (sic).”

Amy and her partner, George, shared their engagement news on social media in January last year. The lovebirds hosted an engagement party in May 2019 and later welcomed their son Andreas in September.

Ever since then, the actor has kept fans hooked with her latest updates and the mother-son duo are often seen twinning be it in brown pullovers or white knitted sweaters as they spend quality time in Europe.

Amy marked her big screen debut opposite Arya in the Tamil romantic drama Madrasapattinam. Two years after the release of Madrasapattinam, Amy made her Bollywood debut opposite Prateik Babbar in Gautham Menon-directorial Ekk Deewana Tha. She has to her credit, Bollywood flicks including Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali apart from the multilingual film Robot 2.0 which also starred Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

