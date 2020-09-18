An ode to inclusive glamour

Trust Gaurav Gupta to shake us out of our pandemic reverie in this chaotic scenario. The couturier known for his dramatic play of structure and fluidity served the jaded fashion palate with the much-needed dosage of celebratory oomph at the opening show of India Couture Week organised by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in partnership with Hindustan Times. Come on, we could all use some cheering up. As expected, every look was meticulously sculpted across various body types highlighting and accentuating the curves of his body positive glamazon army. The slick cinematography added to the rebellious yet artsy allure of his androgynous ensembles. What stood out the most was the heady mix of casting - ranging from a transgender supermodel to a lesbian couple to a non-binary model. Staying true to his design lexicon, each look brought to mind an array of mythical characters - (call them nymphs or fairies or were they urban warriors?)- all straight out of GG’s wild fantasies. The midnight blue segment was the breath of fresh air amongst a sea of gleaming neutrals. Couture-like details and his signature controlled constructivism was amplified to a more refined understated realm.

All in all, the lineup was wearable and functional and the designer stayed true to the need of the hour which demands timeless and practical clothing.

Gender fluid silhouettes and smart layering added to some look-at-me shapes and silhouettes to the men’s wardrobes. Apart from being queer friendly, the menswear too spoke about a unisex appeal which would attract the new millennial masculinity. In a nutshell, an artistic start to India’s first digital Couture Week with a daring voice of inclusive glamour.