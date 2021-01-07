Sections
Ananya Panday in white off-shoulder top and pants is the queen of monotone outfits



Ananya Panday’s off-duty sartorial picks are all about Gen-Z approved looks which include timeless trends mixed with modern pieces. For a recent night out, Ananya opted to wear an all-white outfit and proved the same.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 12:45 IST

By Nishtha Grover, Hindustan Times Delhi

Ananya Panday in all-white outfit (Instagram/lakshmilehr)

Throwback trends mixed with modern athleisure is what the Gen-Z approved style consists of. And, if there is one Bollywood personality who is slaying this look at the moment, it is Ananya Panday. From floral bikinis to figure-flaunting crop tops and off-shoulder co-ord sets, the Student Of The Year 2 actor has decoded a statement-making off duty wardrobe.

Ananya recently attended Deepika Padukone’s 35th birthday in Mumbai and made us swoon over her all-white attire. The 22-year-old wore a corset white off-shoulder top that flaunted her lean figure. The top featured an elasticated neck with gathered details at the border along with elasticated sleeves. The white bow in the front added a feminine touch to the outfit.

She teamed it with a pair of white baggy pants. To add a pop of colour to the ensemble, Ananya added a pair of hot pink strappy heels to the ensemble and we love it. The actor opted to go sans-accessories for the night and was seen with minimal makeup. Her subtle glam look included mascara-laden lashes and a little bit of bronzer. Ananya left her side-parted hair down.

 



The actor was recently in the Maldives to ring in New Year with Ishaan Khatter. During that time as well, Ananya rocked the Gen-Z style. From tie-dye pants to figure-hugging dress, the actor served us impeccable holiday fashion. Check out some of her looks:

 

 

 

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli in which she shared the screen space with Ishaan Khatter. She is currently working on her upcoming projects which include Shakun Batra’s untitled film. It also has Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. She will also be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s next yet-to-be titled project.

