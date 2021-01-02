Ananya Panday is queen of floral bikinis and bodycon dresses during Maldives holiday with Ishaan Khatter

The Maldives seem to be the current favourite holiday destination of celebrities. From Kiara Advani to Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, the who’s who of Bollywood are partying in the land of white sand and blue water beaches. The latest Bollywood diva to join this list of celebrities is Ananya Panday. The Student Of The Year 2 actor is having a gala time in the Maldives with Ishaan Khatter and making us want to go on a vacation as well.

Ananya has also been slaying the holiday fashion. The actor’s vacation look book includes a lot of bikinis, co-ord sets and tropical dresses. To be honest, the 22-year-old is giving us the inspiration to up our sartorial game. Ananya first shared an image of herself in a simple pink checkered bikini. The post that showed her enjoying a burger and some French fries was captioned, “progressively becoming the real me (sic).”

Another set of images posted by Ananya showed the actor rocking a co-ord set. The floral print sheer attire consisted of a cold-shoulder crop top. The top featured puffy arms and gathered details in the front. Ananya teamed the top with a layered sheer mini skirt. She flaunted her toned midriff in the ensemble and accessorised the look with just a straw hat.

To ring in the New Year, Ananya made things a little more glamorous. She wore an orange, yellow and pink dyed mini dress. The colours of the bodycon dress matched the colours of the sky during sunsets in the Maldives. She teamed the spaghetti strap dress with a shell choker and a pair of flat sandals.

Ananya captioned the stunning images, “2020 - thank you for the lessons and the love! Loaded with gratitude, love, positivity and peace wishing good health, happiness and good vibes to everybody bring it on 2021 (sic).”

She recently shared another set of images which showed the actor wearing a quirky bikini. The floral ensemble had a sunflower-shaped top and a printed lower. Glamming the outfit with a pair of vintage sunnies and messy wet hair, Ananya captioned the post, “looking on the brighter side #Hello2021 (sic).”

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday left for the Maldives to ring in the New Year together. The two were last seen together in their 2020 release Khaali Peeli. On the professional front, Ananya is currently working on her upcoming projects which include Shakun Batra’s untitled film featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya is also working on an untitled project opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter